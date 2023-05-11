ARLINGTON – The Yutan girls track team ended the regular season with a team title after scoring 129 points at the Arlington Invite on May 4. Coming in second in the boys teams standings was Wahoo who finished with 124.5 points.

Taking third place on the boys side were the Chieftains with 75 and the Wahoo girls came in seventh place with 25 points scored.

Earning a pair of first place finishes for the Yutan girls in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles was Mylee Tichota. She ran a personal record time of 49.22 in the 300 hurdles and followed that up by posting a 17.21 in the 100 meter hurdles.

Kylie Krajicek and McKenna Jones of Yutan and McKenna Smith of Wahoo each jumped 4-11 in the high jump. Kylie Krajicek placed first, Smith took second place and Jones ended up in fourth place overall.

In the relays, the 4x100 for the Chieftains girls claimed gold. Molly Besch, Maura Tichota, Mylee Tichota and Allison Kirchmann ran a 52.45.

The Wahoo boys were led by Zach Fox in the 110 meter hurdles. He ran a 15.20 to break the tape in the event.

In the discus and the shot put, the Warriors got a pair of gold medals. Dominek Rohleder won the shot put with a mark of 49-08.50 and Jake Scanlon got first with a PR throw of 162-02 in the discus.

Winning the triple jump with ease for Wahoo with a jump of 42-10.50 was Benji Nelson. Nolan Timm of Yutan took second with a season record mark of 40-02.50.

Jett Arensberg raced to a first place finish in the 200 meter dash by running a 23.82 for the Chieftains. Right behind him in second was Peyton Hurt of Wahoo in a time of 23.98.

The boys 4x100 meter relay team for Yutan improved on their school record time from earlier in the year by clocking 44.32 for second place. Running in the relay for the Chieftains were Jett Arensberg, Joey Benjamin, Zach Krajicek and Derek Wacker.

Also getting second for Yutan, but in the girls 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:28.92 were Jones, Olivia Chapman, Gabi Tederman and Mylee Tichota.

For the Warriors, they earned a silver medal in the boys 4x800 meter relay. Garrett Grandgenett, Caden Smart, Calvin Babst and Kyle Babst posted an 8:26.21.

In fifth place in the same relay were the Chieftains. Ethan Eggen, Owen Egr, Bryce Kolc and Grayson Cogdill ran a 9:40.74.

Earning third place in the girls 4x800 relay for Wahoo were Smith, Alyssa Havolic, Addy Kenning and Erin Golladay by running an 11:40.36.

Wahoo’s Noah Bordovsky, Gabe Harris, Avery Wieting and Brandon Greenfield got fourth in the 4x400 by clocking a 3:48.99.

Next up for Yutan is the C-1 District Meet at 10 a.m. in David City on May 11. Wahoo competed at the B-2 District Meet at Elkhorn on May 9.

The rest of the medalists for Yutan and Wahoo can be found below.

Arlington Invitational

Boys 100 M Dash- 3. Sam Edmonds (Wahoo), 11.41; 5. Brandon Greenfield (Wahoo), 11.82; 6. Jett Arensberg (Yutan), 11.88.

Girls 100 M Dash- 2. Molly Besch (Yutan), 13.45

Boys 200 M Dash- 4. Avery Wieting, 24.21

Girls 200 M Dash- 2. Molly Besch (Yutan), 23.08; 5. Lillie Harris (Wahoo), 28.41

Boys 400 M Dash- 3. Lucas Bussing (Yutan), 55.89; 4. Connor Engel (Yutan), 56.85

Girls 400 M Dash- 2. McKenna Jones (Yutan), 1:02.35

Boys 800 M Run- 2. AJ Arensberg (Yutan), 2:11.19

Girls 800 M Run- 2. Gabi Tederman, 2:32.16

Boys 1,600 M Run- 5. Chase Peterson (Wahoo), 5:08.23

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 2. William Nielson (Wahoo), 16.33; 5. Barrett Lavaley (Wahoo), 17.84

Girls 100 M Hurdles- 4. Maura Tichota (Yutan), 17.84; 5. Kyle Krajicek (Yutan), 17.96

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 2. Noah Bordovsky (Wahoo), 44.77; 4. Alex Borchers (Wahoo), 46.45; 6. Kip Brigham (Wahoo), 47.46

Girls 300 M Hurdles- 3. Laycee Josoff (Yutan), 53.78

Boys Shot Put- 4. Jake Scanlon (Wahoo), 48-10.75; 5. Eli Shada (Wahoo), 44-00

Girls Shot Put- 3. Maura Tichota (Yutan), 35-01; 4. Ava Lausterer (Wahoo), 34-05; 5. Ellie Lloyd (Yutan), 34-05

Boys Discus- Derek Wacker (Yutan), 160-04; 3. Dominek Rohleder (Wahoo), 145-05; 4. Eli Shada (Wahoo), 141-08

Girls Discus- 2. Maura Tichota (Yutan), 121-09; 5. Ellie Lloyd (Yutan), 117-00

Boys High Jump- 4. Jett Arensberg (Yutan), 5-09; 6. Alex Borchers (Wahoo), 5-05

Boys Pole Vault- 2. Joey Benjamin (Yutan), 11-06

Girls Pole Vault- 2. Megan Robinson (Wahoo), 8-06; 3. Gabi Tederman (Yutan), 8-00; 6. Hailey Kube (Yutan), 8-00

Boys Long Jump- 5. Kip Brigham (Wahoo), 18-05; 6. Noah Bordovsky (Wahoo), 18-04

Boys Triple Jump- 4. Noah Bordovsky (Wahoo), 42-10.50