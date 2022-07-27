Yutan gets to Area Tournament Championship Game

YUTAN- A year after winning the Class C juniors State Tournament, the Yutan seniors have their eyes set on qualifying for state this year. They are one step closer to that goal by reaching the C3 Area Tournament title game at home on July 25 with a big 9-1 win over Oakland. Other wins in the tournament include a 9-6 victory over Elmwood/Murdock/Nehawka on July 22 and a 13-3 win against North Bend/Morse Bluff on July 23.

In what has been a busy weekend for the Chieftains, they also fell to the top seed Malcolm 10-2 on July 24.

The victory over the second seeded Knights on Monday was spurred by a four run third and fourth inning.

Trailing 1-0 going to the third, Yutan got the bases loaded by being walked and then wearing two pitches. A wild pitch that got by the catcher allowed Derek Wacker to steal home and tied the game at one.

That score was followed up by a single from Caleb Daniell to left that brought in two and a double to center by Sam Peterson that knocked in one and gave the Chieftains a 4-1 edge.

In the bottom of the fourth with one runner on, Jesse Kult singled to center scoring Wacker. Later on, Braxton Wentworth grounded out to short driving in Jesse Keiser and Casey Stevens got home on an error on a hit from Daniell to third to make it 7-1 in favor of Yutan.

After Peterson was walked, Janson Pilkington used his speed to cross home plate on a wild pitch to push the Chieftains advantage out to seven.

With two outs and one runner on in the bottom of the fifth, Keiser came up with a single to third that scored Timmy Hunt and brought the eight run rule into play.

Coming up with one hit and two RBIs was Daniell, while Keiser, Kult, Peterson, and Braxton Wentworth all had one run batted in. Pitching a complete game and only giving up three hits, no earned runs, and recording four strikeouts was Daniell.

In the first round of the tournament against E-M-N, Yutan was involved in a tight game. They trailed midway through the contest but found a way to get a three run victory.

The Chieftains had a solid start to the game with singles from Stevens and Wentworth and then Daniell was hit by a pitch to load the bags. A pair of base hits by Peterson to left field and Wacker to center mixed in with a walk gave Yutan a 3-0 lead.

Two batters later, Kult hit a sac fly to right field driving in Peterson and giving the Chieftains a 4-0 lead.

That advantage ended up not lasting for the Yutan with E-M-N coming back with six runs in a span of three innings to go up 6-5.

The strong offensive showing for EMN ended up getting overshadowed by the pitching that fell apart in the bottom of the fifth. They hit Pilkington, walked Kult, and then hit Keiser to load the bases.

An error on a hit from Stevens to second scored Josh Fisher and Kult to put the Chieftains back up by one and then Keiser crossed home on a wild pitch to make it 8-6.

Another wild pitch thrown by EMN came back to haunt them in the bottom of the sixth with Wacker scoring and increasing the Yutan lead to three.

Coming up with one hit and two runs batted in was Stevens and Peterson, Hunt, and Wacker all had one run batted in.

Kennedy started the game for Yutan and went 2.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had four strikeouts. In relief, Jack Edwards pitched 1.1 innings, gave up no earned runs, and registered three strikeouts, Daniell went 1.2 innings, gave up one earned run, and had one strikeout, and pitching 1.1 innings, with no earned runs allowed, and two strikeouts was Wentworth.

From the win on Friday, Yutan moved on to play NB/MB on Saturday. They scored nine runs in the third inning and four in the fourth on their way to putting up ten runs in five innings.

Trailing 2-0, Wentworth singled on a bunt back to the pitcher that scored Stevens. The game became tied when he scored by stealing home.

Later on in the inning, NB/MB gave up a walk that drove in Daniell and put the Chieftains up 3-2.

With a five run lead, Keiser tripled to left knocking in Kult. A groundout from Wentworth to the shortstop brought in Keiser and pushed Yutan in front 9-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Chieftains struck for four more runs on singles from Pilkington and Keiser and a fielder choice by Wentworth.

Getting two hits and three RBIs were Pilkington and Keiser. Both Kult and Wentworth had two runs batted in and Hunt had one RBI.

Pitching 3.2 innings, giving up three earned runs, and striking out four was Hunt, and Daniell pitched 1.1 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.

Yutan’s only loss of the Area Tournament so far came to the top seed Malcolm on Sunday. The Chieftains struggled to keep the Clippers high powered offense down in an eight run defeat.

Both the runs for Yutan in the game came in the top of the third where Stevens and Wentworth started the inning off with a pair of singles. Another single from Peterson to right field drove in both baserunners.

Finishing with two hits and two RBIs was Peterson. Pitching 1.2 innings, giving up three earned runs, and striking out one batter was Edwards as the starter.

The Chieftains moved on to play Malcolm on July 26 for the C3 Area Tournament Title. In order to win the tournament they had to knock off the Clippers twice on Tuesday.