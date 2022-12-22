Yutan gets three golds from Fairbury Invite

FAIRBURY – Despite only having three wrestlers at the Fairbury Invite on Dec. 15, the Yutan girls wrestling team finished in sixth place with 80 points. This was because Aubrie Pehrson, Alexis Pehrson and Jordyn Campbell all took home first place in their respective weight classes.

At 120 pounds, Aubrie Pehrson pinned Brianna Matzen of Blair, Grace Neeman of Waverly and Alison Wheeler of Blair in 0:50, 0:53 and 1:17.

In the title match, Aubrie Pehrson was tested against Lacy Lemburg of Columbus Lakeview. Despite this, she held on for a 6-2 decision victory.

Alexis Pehrson had a bye through the first round at 125 pounds. After that, she pinned her way to the title in 1:07, 1:52 and 0:51 against Megan Powers of Beatrice, Libby Held of Columbus Lakeview and Trinity Williamson of Crete.

The freshman Campbell was able to make quick work of Karlie Dewitt-Dodd of Blair, Jennifer Cervantes Mendoza of Crete and Nakita Lawrence of Prairie Hills in 0:39, 0:52 and 3:57 at 130. The momentum that she built carried over into the championship match where she pinned Patricia Arroyo of Red Cloud in 1:02.

Two days later, the Chieftains were back in action at the SkyHawk Girls Wrestling Invitational at Omaha Skutt Catholic on Dec. 17. They finished in fifth place with 76 points and Omaha Marion won with 141 points.

Just like at Fairbury, Aubrie Pehrson at 120 pounds, Alexis Pehrson at 125 and Jordyn Campbell at 130 were all champions.

Aubrie Pehrson pinned Isabella Dizona of Skutt, Maia Ruben of Lincoln Southeast and Sydney Ferzely of Elkhorn in 1:00, 0:54 and 1:12. In the fourth and fifth rounds, she was able to get pins four and five over Ashton Hofeling of Beatrice and Jamelah Taylor of Papillion La-Vista in 0:48 and 0:50.

After getting a bye out of the first round, Alexis Pehrson pinned Campbell Colborn of Lincoln Southeast and Megan Powers of Beatrice in a 1:14 and 0:46. In her last two matches, she pinned Natalie Hecht of Elkhorn and Nella Dolan of Skutt in 1:23 and 0:30.

Campbell started off her tournament by pinning Madeline Wear of Marian and Valeria Robles of Papillion La-Vista in 0:30 and 2:57. She earned two more quick pins against Tansi Praveen of Elkhorn and Kianna Wingender of Bennington in 0:46 and 1:21.

In her final match, Campbell got a medical forfeit from Natiala Miller of Lincoln Southwest.

Yutan has a week break until their next tournament. They will be back in action at the Winnebago Invite at 9 a.m. on Dec. 29.