Yutan gets revenge on Lions on home court

YUTAN- The Yutan boys basketball team was able to get redemption from a loss to Louisville in the Capitol Conference Tournament with a 44-38 win against the Lions at home on Feb. 1. Jake Richmond played a huge part in the victory with 22 points.
Offense was hard to come by for both teams in the first quarter. Yutan was held to just six points and they gave up nine points to Louisville.
Braxton Wentworth wasted no time tying the game up at nine with a three in the second quarter. Later on, Richmond made a three as well extending the lead to 18-12.
In total, the Chieftains scored 14 points in the second and had a 20-15 lead heading into halftime.
Richmond kept firing on all cylinders from behind the arc in the third. He knocked down two more triples, which helped Yutan keep a 30-26 advantage going to the fourth.
The Chieftains were able to equal their point total from the second with 14 points in the last quarter while holding the Lions to just 12 points.
Most categories between the two squads were equal throughout the contest. The one stat that Yutan had a slight edge in that helped them in getting second-chance shots was rebounding with 23.
Finishing behind Richmond’s 22 points was Sam Petersen with 12 points. Carter Tichota was able to score five points, Wentworth had three points, and Drake Trent finished with two points.
Yutan picked up their third win in a row and moved their record to above .500 at 10-9 when they knocked off Syracuse on the road 47-30 on Feb. 4. The Chieftains had seven steals in the victory and shot 45% from the field and 38% from three.
Petersen had a game-high 17 points and Richmond continues to be an offensive threat game in and game out with 15 points. Scoring six points was Timm, Wentworth had four, Gage Kennedy scored three, and Max Peterson finished with two points.
Yutan took on Bishop Neumann at home on Feb. 8. They have another home contest against Wakefield at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.