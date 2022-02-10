Yutan gets revenge on Lions on home court

YUTAN- The Yutan boys basketball team was able to get redemption from a loss to Louisville in the Capitol Conference Tournament with a 44-38 win against the Lions at home on Feb. 1. Jake Richmond played a huge part in the victory with 22 points.

Offense was hard to come by for both teams in the first quarter. Yutan was held to just six points and they gave up nine points to Louisville.

Braxton Wentworth wasted no time tying the game up at nine with a three in the second quarter. Later on, Richmond made a three as well extending the lead to 18-12.

In total, the Chieftains scored 14 points in the second and had a 20-15 lead heading into halftime.

Richmond kept firing on all cylinders from behind the arc in the third. He knocked down two more triples, which helped Yutan keep a 30-26 advantage going to the fourth.

The Chieftains were able to equal their point total from the second with 14 points in the last quarter while holding the Lions to just 12 points.

Most categories between the two squads were equal throughout the contest. The one stat that Yutan had a slight edge in that helped them in getting second-chance shots was rebounding with 23.