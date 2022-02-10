Yutan gains valuable experience at State Dual Tournament

KEARNEY- In their first-ever trip to the Class C State Dual Tournament, the Yutan wrestling team came up just short in both of their duals as they suffered a 39-25 defeat to St. Paul and then lost to David City 39-27 on Feb. 5 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

“We had a couple of matches that didn’t quite go our way,” Yutan Head Coach Jason Arlt said. “We thought we had a couple of pins taken care of, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that we fought so hard. We were just a match or two short in both duals.”

In the opening round against the Wildcats, Yutan picked up three victories. They came from Trev Arlt at 126 pounds, Jesse Kult at 138, and Josh Jessen at 170.

Jessen was able to pin Ashton Meinecke in 5:03 in the last match of the dual. Kult earned an 11-3 major decision against Anthony Wood and Arlt defeated Josiah Lopez with a 12-6 decision.

The Chieftains started off well with four wins in the first matches of the dual with David City. Unfortunately, the Scouts were able to rally with seven wins on the back half of the dual.