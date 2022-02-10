Yutan gains valuable experience at State Dual Tournament

KEARNEY- In their first-ever trip to the Class C State Dual Tournament, the Yutan wrestling team came up just short in both of their duals as they suffered a 39-25 defeat to St. Paul and then lost to David City 39-27 on Feb. 5 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
“We had a couple of matches that didn’t quite go our way,” Yutan Head Coach Jason Arlt said. “We thought we had a couple of pins taken care of, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that we fought so hard. We were just a match or two short in both duals.”
In the opening round against the Wildcats, Yutan picked up three victories. They came from Trev Arlt at 126 pounds, Jesse Kult at 138, and Josh Jessen at 170.
Jessen was able to pin Ashton Meinecke in 5:03 in the last match of the dual. Kult earned an 11-3 major decision against Anthony Wood and Arlt defeated Josiah Lopez with a 12-6 decision.
The Chieftains started off well with four wins in the first matches of the dual with David City. Unfortunately, the Scouts were able to rally with seven wins on the back half of the dual.
Josh Fisher at 220 pounds got the first win for Yutan with a pin of Nicholas Carlson in a 1:32. After that, Janson Pilkington was able to score an upset at 106 pounds with a 10-2 major decision over Class C No. 5 Kendall Schindler.
In a back and forth match, Bryce Kolc won a 10-8 decision in sudden victory against Jace Rerucha at 120 pounds. That was followed up by Trev Arlt beating Zach Bongers with an 8-5 decision at 126 pounds.
Despite losing, Derek Wacker wrestled a very good match against Class C No. 2 Tre Daro at 182 pounds. He ended up dropping a 4-0 decision.
With this being the Chieftains first trip to the State Dual Tournament, Jason Arlt said the team loved the atmosphere. They hope to use this tournament to their advantage as they prepare for districts and state.
“We love the atmosphere of this event,” Jason Arlt said. “Now over the next two weeks, the boys are going to be in big time atmospheres with districts and state. They stepped up today and I know they will step up the next two weeks.”
Yutan is headed to the Class C-3 District Tournament at Centennial High School on Feb. 11 and 12. The top four individuals at each weight will qualify for the state meet.