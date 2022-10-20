Yutan finishes third in Capitol Conference Tourney

YUTAN- A 2-1 record over the week helped the Yutan Volleyball Team finish third in the Capitol Conference Volleyball Tournament that was held Oct. 11 through Oct. 15. The Chieftains were able to knock off Fort Calhoun and Ashland-Greenwood and then lost in a five-set thriller to Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

For the second time in five days, Yutan earned a sweep over Fort Calhoun when they matched up against them in the first round of the tournament at home on Oct. 11. The Chieftains had no problem knocking off the Pioneers as they went on to win 25-9, 25-11 and then 25-9 again.

The play at the net by Yutan frustrated the Pioneers all night as they held them to an -.030 hitting percentage.

Maura Tichota led the team in kills with nine and also had three digs, two blocks and one ace. Registering seven aces, seven kills, seven digs and two blocks was Mylee Tichota.

Picking up 15 assists, two digs, two aces and a kill was Amelia North and McKenna Jones finished with five kills, eight digs, three aces and 10 assists.

In the Semifinals on Oct. 13, the Chieftains fell short against an upset-minded LV/S-S squad. Yutan raced out to a 2-0 lead with a 25-22 and 26-24 win in the first two sets and then lost the final three 15-25, 19-25 and 7-15.

The Raiders overcame a .089 hitting percentage in the match by serving up 12 aces and blocking eight shots at the net.

Coming up with nine kills, four blocks, 15 digs and one assist was Maura Tichota. Ellie Lloyd had eight kills, 25 digs, two assists and two aces.

Getting seven kills, 15 digs and one block was Jones and Mylee Tichota finished with seven kills, 15 digs, four blocks and two aces.

The Chieftains responded to the loss, the best way they could on Oct. 15 against A-G. They were able to knock off a Bluejay squad who had beaten them the previous week in straight sets 26-24, 25-18 and then 25-20.

Pacing Yutan with eight kills, 17 digs and one ace was Lloyd and Maura Tichota had eight kills, four digs, five blocks and three aces. Earning seven kills, four blocks, three aces and 21 digs was Mylee Tichota.

Leading the team with 19 assists, seven digs, three kills and one ace was North and Gabi Tederman finished with five kills, three assists, one ace and one block.

The Chieftains had a tough match at home against a 23-4 Palmyra squad to end the regular season on Oct. 18.