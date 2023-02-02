GREELEY – The Yutan boys wrestling team competed against some different teams when they traveled to the Central Valley Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 27 in Greeley. They competed well and took fourth place out of 23 teams with 107.5 points.

Finishing as the only champion from the meet was Jesse Kult at 152 pounds.

In his first two rounds, Kult pinned Carter Shoemaker of Cambridge and his teammate Nate Rupp in 0:38 and 0:23. Kult was pushed in his final two matches, pulling out a 7-3 decision against Tripp Davenport of Overton and a 4-2 decision in sudden victory over Jadon Wells of Anselmo-Merna.

Taking second place was Trev Arlt at 126 pounds.

The senior won his first two matches by pin in 1:02 and 2:29 against Joaquin Jaquez of Shelby-Rising City and Jason Thompson of Palmer. In the finals, he lost a 5-2 decision against an undefeated Eli Paxton of Mullen.

Janson Pilkington at 113 pounds and Max Egr at 138 finished in third place.

Three of Pilkington’s wins came by pin in 0:45, 5:04 and 2:56 against Bailey Turpitt of Shelby-Rising City, Treu Atkins of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and Cannon Holley of Central Valley. He was supposed to take on Atkins again for third but ended up getting a forfeit.

In first match at 138, Egr picked up a 16-1 tech fall against Grady Schutz of Hi-Line. He was then able to pin CJ Quandt of South Loup and Justin French of Mullen in 2:36 and 1:59. Similar to Pilkington, Egr got a forfeit in his third place match against Landyn Veik of Elgin Public/Pope John.

Not medaling for Yutan, but winning at least one match were Bryce Kolc at 126 pounds, Jaxon Wood at 132, Tyler Keiser at 145, Nate Rupp at 152, Zach Krajicek at 160 and Jett Arensberg at 170.

This week the Chieftains had a triangular at home on Jan. 31. They will close out the regular season at a dual tournament at Ashland-Greenwood at 5 p.m. on Feb. 3.