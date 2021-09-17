Yutan earns second win of year in impressive fashion over Ponca

YUTAN – The Class C-2 No. 6 Yutan football team improved to 2-1 on the season with a convincing 40-7 victory over the Ponca Indians on Sept. 10.

To begin the first quarter, Ethan Christensen was able to score from three yards out. The extra point by Paul Kirchman was straight through, putting Yutan ahead 7-0

Kirchman not only used his leg to score points but his arm as well. He threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Sam Petersen to give the Chieftains a double digit lead at the end of the first.

Isaiah Daniell started the second quarter of action off with a 23-yard reception from Kirchman. Later on, Daniell had a two-yard rushing touchdown that gave Yutan a 26-0 lead at halftime.

After no points were scored in the third quarter, three touchdowns were scored between the two teams in the fourth.

The Chieftains got on the board first with a 20-yard rushing touchdown by Peterson. The two-point pass from Kirchman to Drake Trent was good, increasing the lead to 34-0

Yutan’s final score of the game came from a sophomore on the team, Braxton Wentworth. He had an eight-yard rushing score to put the Chieftains up by 40.