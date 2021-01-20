Yutan earns pair of victories, improve to 10-2 on season

FORT CALHOUN – The fifth-ranked Yutan Chieftain boys basketball team improved to 10-2 with a pair of close victories last week over Douglas County West and Fort Calhoun.

The week started with a hard-fought come-from-behind 58-51 road victory over the Douglas County West Falcons.

The Chieftains trailed 45-42 going into the fourth quarter, but rallied to outscore the home team 16-6 over the final eight minutes.

Yutan senior Brady Timm led the Chieftains with 23 points and despite struggling from the field was able to knock down 10-of-13 from the free throw line (7-9 in the fourth quarter) to help the visitors pull out the win.

Junior guard Jake Richmond made five 3-pointers and added 15 points for the Chieftains.

Junior Sam Petersen finished with a double-double while adding 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Yutan shot 43 percent from the field and 33 percent from behind the 3-point line, but were able to knock down 14-of-20 from the free throw line.

The Chieftains were supposed to play at home against the Malcolm Clippers on Friday night, but a snowstorm forced organizers to postpone the game to a later date.