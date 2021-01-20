Yutan earns pair of victories, improve to 10-2 on season

FORT CALHOUN – The fifth-ranked Yutan Chieftain boys basketball team improved to 10-2 with a pair of close victories last week over Douglas County West and Fort Calhoun.
The week started with a hard-fought come-from-behind 58-51 road victory over the Douglas County West Falcons.
The Chieftains trailed 45-42 going into the fourth quarter, but rallied to outscore the home team 16-6 over the final eight minutes.
Yutan senior Brady Timm led the Chieftains with 23 points and despite struggling from the field was able to knock down 10-of-13 from the free throw line (7-9 in the fourth quarter) to help the visitors pull out the win.
Junior guard Jake Richmond made five 3-pointers and added 15 points for the Chieftains.
Junior Sam Petersen finished with a double-double while adding 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Yutan shot 43 percent from the field and 33 percent from behind the 3-point line, but were able to knock down 14-of-20 from the free throw line.
The Chieftains were supposed to play at home against the Malcolm Clippers on Friday night, but a snowstorm forced organizers to postpone the game to a later date.
On Saturday, the Chieftains traveled to Fort Calhoun to play a make-up game against the Pioneers.
The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 15, but had to be changed due to COVID-19 concerns on the Pioneer squad.
The Chieftains got off to a great start on Saturday and led 16-7 after one quarter. The game was a battle the rest of the way and the Chieftains had to pull out the win in the final minute of the game, holding on for the 50-48 victory.
Richmond, Petersen and Timm all scored in double-figures for the Chieftains and it was Richmond leading the way with 15 points on five made 3-pointers.
Petersen scored 12 points and added four rebounds and four assists.
Timm scored 10 points and led the visitors with seven rebounds and five assists.
Yutan shot 44 percent from the field, made eight 3-pointers and got to the line just five times while making only two.