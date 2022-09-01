Yutan drops low scoring battle to Clippers on the road

MALCOLM- It was a low scoring battle when the Yutan football team traveled to Class C-2 No. 7 Malcolm on August 26. The Chieftains couldn’t avoid the early season upset and were knocked off by the Clippers by a final of 14-7.

Early on, it was Malcolm who got on the board first. After a nice sustained drive, Hayden Frank was able to get in the end zone from one yard out to put the Clippers in front 7-0.

In the second quarter, Yutan scored their only touchdown of the game. It came on a ten yard run by Zach Krajicek around the outside on a sweep. After the made extra point by Joey Benjamin the game was tied at 7-7.

The Clippers regained the advantage on a 65 yard touchdown pass from Logan McGreer to Hayden Frank to give Malcolm a 14-7 lead going into halftime.

Late in the fourth quarter with less than two minutes, Yutan had their last chance to score with the ball inside the 40 yard line of Malcolm. On 4th and 7, the Chieftains took a shot at the end zone but the pass from Braxton Wentworth fell incomplete.

At the time of publication, there were no stats submitted by the Yutan Football team for the contest.

This week the Chieftains have their home opener against Tri-County at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2. The Trojans are 0-1 and coming off a 35-0 loss to Fairbury.