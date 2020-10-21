Yutan defense stands tall, Chieftains hold off Neumann

YUTAN – It was a matchup of two high school football programs with proud traditions on Friday night at Yutan High School.
Playing in Class C-2 for the first time in more than a decade the Bishop Neumann Cavaliers found themselves making the rare 13-mile drive to Yutan for a contest with the Chieftains.
Defense was the story of the game and it took a fourth quarter touchdown pass from Yutan senior Brady Timm to secure the 14-7 home win for the fifth-ranked 6-1 Chieftains.
Timm connected with junior receiver Sam Petersen on a 3-yard touchdown pass with less than four minutes remaining in the game, allowing the Chieftains to earn seven-point win.
On a night dominated by both defenses, Timm proved to be the difference. He scored on a 13-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter to give the Chieftains a 7-0 lead.
On the game winning fourth quarter touchdown drive Timm hit on passes of 12, 24 and the 5-yard touchdown while leading Yutan to their sixth straight win.
The Cavaliers lone score came in the second quarter when senior quarterback Kolten Cada found a wide open Seth Fairbanks on a 47-yard scoring pass.
The teams went into the locker room tied up at seven and it stayed that way until Timm’s fourth quarter TD pass to Petersen.
The Cavaliers had a chance to even the score and advanced their final drive to the Chieftain seven-yard line, but on fourth down Cada was sacked with less than 40 seconds remaining in the game.
The Cavaliers were limited to just 140 total yards by the Chieftains and turned the ball over twice.
Neumann was limited to just 47 rushing yards.
The Chieftains gained 274 total yards, 136 through the air and 138 on the ground.
Senior running back Caden Egr gained 98 yards on 29 carries.
Cada completed 5-of-11 through the air for 93 yards and fullback Silas Mongar led the rushing attack with 39 yards on seven carries.
Sophomore Trent Barry led the Cavaliers with 14 tackles and added a sack.
Junior Cadin McGuigan came through with eight tackles and a sack.
Neumann will finish the regular season with a game in Syracuse against the Rockets on Friday while the Chieftains will play Centennial in Yutan on Friday.
