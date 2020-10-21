Yutan defense stands tall, Chieftains hold off Neumann

YUTAN – It was a matchup of two high school football programs with proud traditions on Friday night at Yutan High School.

Playing in Class C-2 for the first time in more than a decade the Bishop Neumann Cavaliers found themselves making the rare 13-mile drive to Yutan for a contest with the Chieftains.

Defense was the story of the game and it took a fourth quarter touchdown pass from Yutan senior Brady Timm to secure the 14-7 home win for the fifth-ranked 6-1 Chieftains.

Timm connected with junior receiver Sam Petersen on a 3-yard touchdown pass with less than four minutes remaining in the game, allowing the Chieftains to earn seven-point win.

On a night dominated by both defenses, Timm proved to be the difference. He scored on a 13-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter to give the Chieftains a 7-0 lead.

On the game winning fourth quarter touchdown drive Timm hit on passes of 12, 24 and the 5-yard touchdown while leading Yutan to their sixth straight win.

The Cavaliers lone score came in the second quarter when senior quarterback Kolten Cada found a wide open Seth Fairbanks on a 47-yard scoring pass.