Yutan community rallies in wake of cancer diagnoses

Pascarelli was initially prescribed six sessions of chemo, but before her first session her oncologist informed her that her cancer is in stage 2E which means she only required four sessions. Her final chemo session will be on Sept. 15 and will be followed by radiation. At this time, Pascarelli is unsure how long she will require radiation.

Pascarelli started this school year off with an entirely different challenge from the 2020 school year – without any hair and taking more time off than she prefers.

“I never missed work. I literally have maybe taken a total of three sick days in maybe nine years,” Pascarelli said. “So I already have missed three whole days and I’m going to miss three or four more for my next round so that has been really hard for me.”

Ever since learning about the tailgate event, Pascarelli has been overwhelmed by the support for herself and her family.

“It’s just like I could never repay them. I feel a little bit, not guilty, but almost like just how do you ever repay (them),” Pascarelli said. “But that’s just part of a small town is you all have each other’s back so there is always somebody there to pick you up.”