Yutan comes up just short against Mustangs

Denly was the only player in double figures for the Chieftains with ten points. Timm had eight points, Petersen scored seven, Richmond dropped in three, and Isaiah Daniell recorded two points.

Yutan was able to bounce back from their second close loss in a row with a victory against Brownell Talbot on Thursday.

It was the Raiders who were able to grab a 9-6 lead early on in the game. Carter Tichota changed that by knocking down a corner three that tied it up.

One more three-pointer made by the Chieftains to end the first, gave them a 9-6 lead.

That is when things started to change for Yutan. They would explode offensively in the second and go on a 22-4 scoring run that put them up 34-13 at the half.

Some of the baskets that contributed to the scoring outbreak for the Chieftains were a three-pointer from Braxton Wentworth and a layup in transition from Daniell.

Keeping the pedal to the metal is exactly what Yutan did in the third. They scored 19 points, some of which came off back-to-back layups by Petersen, a three from Timm, and a rebound and layup by Trent.