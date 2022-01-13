Yutan comes up just short against Mustangs

YUTAN- The Yutan boys basketball team went 1-1 in pair of games against Class C-1 No. 4 Omaha Concordia on Jan. 4 at home and Omaha Brownell Talbott on Jan. 6 on the road. Defeating the Chieftains 31-10 were the Mustangs and then Yutan was able to knock off the Raiders 63-34.
There was great defense played on both sides in the Chieftains game against Concordia to begin the week. The biggest difference came down to the fact that Yutan shot 0% at the free-throw line in the contest, where the Mustangs made 33% of their free throws.
Trailing 10-6 heading to the second quarter, Nolan Timm was able to make a three for the Chieftains cutting the deficit to one. Later on, Jake Richmond, Timm, and Sam Petersen all made three-pointers that sparked an 18-10 run by Yutan and gave them a 24-20 halftime edge.
The defense that Concordia presented continued to be suffocating in the second half for the Chieftains. They only allowed Yutan to score four points, which helped them go up 29-28 heading into fourth.
Cold shooting continued to plague the Chieftains in the last eight minutes. They scored two points on a fast break layup by Ben Denly.
Despite the lack of offensive production, Yutan was in the game to the very end, because they also held the Mustangs to two points.
Denly was the only player in double figures for the Chieftains with ten points. Timm had eight points, Petersen scored seven, Richmond dropped in three, and Isaiah Daniell recorded two points.
Yutan was able to bounce back from their second close loss in a row with a victory against Brownell Talbot on Thursday.
It was the Raiders who were able to grab a 9-6 lead early on in the game. Carter Tichota changed that by knocking down a corner three that tied it up.
One more three-pointer made by the Chieftains to end the first, gave them a 9-6 lead.
That is when things started to change for Yutan. They would explode offensively in the second and go on a 22-4 scoring run that put them up 34-13 at the half.
Some of the baskets that contributed to the scoring outbreak for the Chieftains were a three-pointer from Braxton Wentworth and a layup in transition from Daniell.
Keeping the pedal to the metal is exactly what Yutan did in the third. They scored 19 points, some of which came off back-to-back layups by Petersen, a three from Timm, and a rebound and layup by Trent.
With a 53-23 heading to the last quarter, things slowed down offensively for the Chieftains. This didn’t change the fact that they were still able to outscore the Raiders 11-10.