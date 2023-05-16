DAVID CITY – A second place finish in the 4x100 meter relay propelled the Yutan boys track team to a runner-up finish with 66.5 points at the C-2 District Meet hosted by Aquinas on May 11. The Chieftains beat out Cornerstone Christian by 3.5 points to get second.

“We had a very fun day at the district track meet,” Yutan Boys Head Track Coach Dan Krajicek said. “We had many boys set personal bests that either did not medal or did not medal high enough to qualify for the state championship meet, but it was still great! We only beat out third place by a couple of points so everyone’s contribution mattered.”

Powering the Yutan boys at the meet was the 4x100 meter relay team of Zach Krajicek, Jett Arensberg, Joey Benjamin and Derek Wacker. They broke their own school record and got first place with a time of 43.98.

“I had told the 4x100 that I thought they could get down to 44.00 but they keep on getting better,” Dan Krajicek said. “They are having a lot of fun running that race and take a lot of pride in it. The conditions were not very good on Thursday and one of our guys had a leg injury he was pushing through so we are hopeful that heals up before Saturday.”

Earning gold medals in the discus and the 800 meter run were Derek Wacker and AJ Arensberg, respectively. Wacker finished with a toss of 150-09 in the discus and AJ Arensberg ran a PR time of 2:08.44 in the 800.

Taking fifth place in the discus was Drake Trent with a throw of 120-02.

Wacker earned third place with a personal record toss of 46-06.50 in the shot put. Right behind him in fourth place with a heave of 44-04.50 was Trent.

Jett Arensberg just missed out on the automatic qualifying height of 6-01 in the high jump. He ended up getting fourth place after clearing 5-11.

In the pole vault, the Chieftains had two medalists. They were Max Egr in fifth place and Joey Benjamin in sixth after both cleared a height of 11-01.

Nolan Timm capped off his high school career with a sixth place finish in the triple jump. He ended up with a PR mark of 40-08.

Picking up a fifth place in the long jump with a PR jump of 19-07.50 was Cole Smith.

On the track, Zach Krajicek and Lucas Bussing medaled in the 100 and 400 meter dashes. Coming in sixth place in the 100 was Zach Krajicek with a time of 11.49 and Bussing came in third place after posting a 53.99.

Bussing, Nolan Timm, AJ Arensberg and Wacker battled Bishop Neumann to the finish line in the 4x400 meter relay, ending as runner-up with a time of 3:35.11.

The Yutan girls took fourth place in the team standing with 64 points. They finished the meet with five girls who qualified for the Class C State Track and Field Championships.

“The girls were very excited,” Yutan Girls Head Coach Joel Carrillo said. “They knew what it was going to take in order to make it and we talked about the opportunity in front of them. When they lined up for each of their races they meant business. The girls 4x400 set a new personal best. Gabi Tederman has a new best time. Mylee Tichota has a new best in her 100 meter hurdles. McKenna Jones and Kylie Krajicek did not get personal bests, but they had fun jumping.”

Coming in first and second in the high jump were McKenna Jones and Kylie Krajicek. Jones cleared 5-01 and Kylie Krajicek was right behind her after getting over 4-11.

Gabi Tederman ended up in second place in the 800 meter run with a PR time of 2:27.76. She got off to a good start and held off Brekyn Kok of Cornerstone Christian to get to Burke.

Despite not finishing in the top two, Mylee Tichota made it to state as an additional qualifier in both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. She clocked a 16.36 to get fourth in the 100 hurdles and then came in fifth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.33.

Qualifying for the state meet as a wildcard in the 4x400 relay were Jones, Olivia Chapman, Gabi Tederman and Mylee Tichota after getting third place and running a 4:18.33.

Freshman Molly Besch earned a medal in both sprinting events. She came in fifth in the 100 meter dash after clocking a 13.03 and then posted a 27.70 in the 200 meter dash to get sixth.

Jones and Kylie Krajicek came in sixth in the 400 meter dash and 100 meter hurdles, respectively. Getting to the line in a PR time of 16.89 in the 100 hurdles was Kylie Krajicek and Jones ran a 1:03.04 in the 400 meter dash.

In the 4x100 meter relay, Besch, Mylee Tichota, Maura Tichota and Allison Kirchmann got fourth place after running a 52.28.

Maura Tichota placed fourth in the discus and sixth in the shot put with throws of 109-08 and 34-06.50. Ellie Lloyd was also able to get fifth in the discus with a mark of 106-08.

Tederman missed out on qualifying for state in the pole vault due to more misses than other vaulters at previous heights. The sophomore finished with a PR vault of 8-08.

Alyssa Husing came in fourth place in the long jump with a personal record mark of 15-01. Jenna Benjamin took fifth place by going 14-09.

Taking home fifth place finishing in the triple jump and going 31-07 was Kylie Krajicek.

Yutan will have athletes competing on May 19 and 20 at the Class C State Track and Field Championships at Omaha Burke. On both days, the meet starts at 9 a.m. with field events and then 1:30 p.m. with running events.