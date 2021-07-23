Yutan American Legion Juniors win area tournament, qualify for state

NORTH BEND – The Yutan American Legion Juniors blazed through the winner’s bracket to dominate the Area C2 Tournament and earn a berth at the Class C Legion State Tournament.
The tournament started July 9 with a win over Louisville-Weeping Water that could have gone the other way as the Chieftains’ seven-run lead was nearly erased.
Yutan got on the scoreboard in the first inning on Sam Petersen’s homerun, which drove in two more runs. The Chieftains added four more in the second inning. Jesse Keiser started the offensive onslaught with a single into left field. Jesse Kult got on first on an error and Casey Stevens doubled on a line drive to center field, scoring Keiser and Jesse Kult. Petersen hit another homerun, this time a line drive to right field on two outs. Stevens scored.
Louisville got hot in the third inning and scored four runs, including a homerun off of Frankie Hebenstreit. Yutan added two more in the bottom of the fourth on a Gage Kennedy grounder into a fielder’s choice and a single by Hebenstreit to make it 9-5.
Yutan gave up another run in the fifth inning on a wild pitch by Jack Edwards, but came back in the sixth with one run also off of a bad pitch.
Louisville plated another four runs in the top of the seventh, but Braxton Wentworth got the strikeout with two runners on base.
Yutan used four pitchers in this game, with Stevens starting on the mound. He had two strikeouts and allowed two hits and two runs in 2 and one-third innings. Hebenstreit came on in relief and lasted nearly two innings before Edwards was called to the mound. Petersen came in to throw 12 pitches and Wentworth finished the game.
Petersen’s two homeruns and five RBI powered the Chieftain offense. Keiser also had two hits, including a triple. Stevens hit a double, while Hebenstreit, Daniell and Wacker each had one hit.
Yutan took the lead late in the game to defeat tournament hosts North Bend/Morse Bluff 8-4 on July 11 in the second round of the area tournament.
The Tigers scored first with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Yutan tied it at one apiece in the top of the third on a Petersen double that scored Wentworth. North Bend plated two runs in the fourth inning, going ahead 3-1, but Yutan exploded for five runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-3 lead. A North Bend error allowed Wacker and Kennedy to score on Stevens’ grounder. Wentworth singled to left field to bring Stevens across and a fly ball by Daniell to center field plated Wenworth.
Yutan added a run in the seventh to make the score 8-3. North Bend wasn’t finished, however. The Tigers scored one run and had bases loaded when Daniell struck out the final batter.
Right-hander Kennedy started for the Chieftains on the mound. In four innings, he struck out three and allowed three runs on four hits. Wentworth and Daniell came out of the bullpen to contribute as well.
The Chieftains racked up 11 hits including two by Wentworth and Petersen, who had a double and a single. Wacker, Keiser, Jesse and Isaac Kult each had one hit.
Yutan dominated Malcolm, winning 10-1 in the third round on July 12, fueled by Petersen’s four RBI on two hits.
Petersen started things off with a homerun in the bottom of the first inning, which drove in Wentworth. Yutan added four runs in the second inning, including a Kennedy single to left field that scored Wacker.
Stevens hit a triple in the bottom of the third, sending courtesy runner Trev Arlt across the plate. Petersen’s line drive double into center scored Hebenstreit to give Yutan an 8-0 lead.
Malcolm got on board in the fourth inning with a line drive into left field that sent in one run. But that was all they could muster. Yutan added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth on a Wentworth single that scored Kennedy and Keiser. Malcolm could not score in the fifth and the game was called.
Stevens pitched all five innings for the Chieftains. He allowed four hits and one run and had two strike outs and two walks.
Two days later, Yutan and Malcolm found themselves in a rematch in the championship game on July 14. The Chieftains prevailed again, 6-1, for the trophy.
Neither team scored until the third inning, when Yutan went up 3-0. Stevens hit a line drive to center field for a double, and later scored on a Petersen double that also drove in Wentworth. Petersen crossed the plate on a Daniell single to center field.
Malcolm scored one run in the bottom of the third to make it 3-1. Yutan added three runs in the top of the fourth after Stevens singled a line drive to right that sent Sutter and Keiser across the plate. Isaac Kult scored when Wentworth was thrown out at first on a dropped third strike. Neither team scored again.
Edwards went the distance for Yutan, surrendering one run on four hits and striking out two.
Stevens went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double. Petersen added two hits, including a double. Wacker and Isaac Kult also contributed two hits. Daniell, Kennedy, Owen Sutter and Keiser had one hit each.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.