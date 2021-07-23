Yutan American Legion Juniors win area tournament, qualify for state

Right-hander Kennedy started for the Chieftains on the mound. In four innings, he struck out three and allowed three runs on four hits. Wentworth and Daniell came out of the bullpen to contribute as well.

The Chieftains racked up 11 hits including two by Wentworth and Petersen, who had a double and a single. Wacker, Keiser, Jesse and Isaac Kult each had one hit.

Yutan dominated Malcolm, winning 10-1 in the third round on July 12, fueled by Petersen’s four RBI on two hits.

Petersen started things off with a homerun in the bottom of the first inning, which drove in Wentworth. Yutan added four runs in the second inning, including a Kennedy single to left field that scored Wacker.

Stevens hit a triple in the bottom of the third, sending courtesy runner Trev Arlt across the plate. Petersen’s line drive double into center scored Hebenstreit to give Yutan an 8-0 lead.

Malcolm got on board in the fourth inning with a line drive into left field that sent in one run. But that was all they could muster. Yutan added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth on a Wentworth single that scored Kennedy and Keiser. Malcolm could not score in the fifth and the game was called.