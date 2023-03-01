MILFORD – A dominating defensive performance propelled the Yutan girls basketball team to a 53-27 victory over Class C-1 No. 9 Milford in the C1-8 District Final on Feb. 24. This locked up the Chieftains’ first trip to the State Tournament in Class C-1.

“I was really proud of the way we defended Milford,” Yutan Head Coach Clay Carlton said. “Holding them to 27 points was an outstanding team effort. We defended the ball, rebounded, communicated and were in great position the entire night. Laycee (Josoff) is usually tasked with defending our opponent’s best player and she has done a great job all year of frustrating those players. She is a tough and relentless competitor and was at her best versus Milford. All of our girls know the importance of great defense and have really bought into playing tough, physical, disciplined defense.”

In the early stages of the game, both teams went back and forth. With little time remaining in the first quarter, Mylee Tichota knocked down a trey to give Yutan a double digit advantage at 11-6.

During the second, the Chieftains’ offense continued to dominate as Haley Kube connected on a triple to make it a 14-point contest. The Eagles were able to trim their deficit down by one point, but still trailed Yutan 27-14 at the half.

Just like the first half, three-pointers powered the Chieftains’ offense in the third as Maura Tichota hit a pair of treys to give Yutan a 40-16 edge going to the final frame.

After missing most of the season with an injury, Jade Lewis came off the bench with a three in the corner that put the Chieftains up 51-23 in the fourth. Yutan finished with two more points and held on for a 26-point victory.

According to Carlton, he couldn’t be happier for these girls. They worked so hard to make state this year and it paid off when it mattered most.

“It is awesome to see these girls earn a trip to the state tournament,” Carlton said. “This has been one of the closest teams I have ever coached. They have dealt with adversity early on in the season and never flinched. They just kept showing up, working and getting better. So many kids have stepped up this season to fill roles on the team.”

In the contest, the Chieftains got 12 steals to go along with 24 rebounds and 11 assists. Yutan also shot 49% from the field and 31% from three.

Leading the Chieftains with 19 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal was Maura Tichota. Also in double figures was Kube who had 15 points, three assists, two rebounds and one steal. Mylee Tichota ended up with eight points, Laycee Josoff had six, Lewis put up three and Alyssa Husing scored two.

With Class C-1 as tough as it has ever been, Yutan enters state as the eighth seed. They took on Class C-1 No. 1 North Bend Central on March 1 at the Devaney Sports Center. Results will be published in next week’s newspaper.