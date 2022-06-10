Youth learn from Pin Twins at Yutan Girls Wrestling Camp

YUTAN- For decades wrestling camps aimed at improving wrestling skills for boys on the mat have littered the area. This year, area girls were able to practice their skills and learn from two of the best in the sport in Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson at the Yutan Girls Wrestling Camp from June 1 through June 3.

Over the two days, there were 12 girls from the area who are beginners in the sport who participated. It was a solid turnout for just the first year of the camp and both girls were proud of the attendance.

“I think it was so cool and awesome to see such a great turnout,” Alexis Pehrson said. “I think it will help more girls get interested in wrestling. Especially around Yutan, there are a lot of different sports going on. This camp will help give these girls get an understanding of what it’s like and it’s just a good thing for these girls to experience.”

Throughout the camp, Alexis and Aubrie along with Coaches Brandon Thoene and Jordan Campbell who has had her own success on the state level as an eighth grader taught the girls how to stretch before a match along with basic wrestling moves and skills. Having four coaches allowed them to float around and really make sure the girls were getting the techniques they were teaching them down.

Having experienced what it was like to win an NSAA State Wrestling Championship early this year, plus the success they have had on the regional level, it was special for Aubirie and Alexis to be able to give back to the younger generation what they have learned.

“It’s cool because I think there are a lot of girls who look up to us,” Alexis Pehrson said. “Being able to teach them stuff is just a really special experience.”

Yutan also had a youth boys wrestling camp that took place on the same days but was a few hours earlier. Those boys got to learn from former Nebraska wrestler Gage Anderson.