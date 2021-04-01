Youth group to egg yards in a good way 

WAHOO — Normally when one thinks about teenagers egging a yard, it’s generally associated with being a negative thing. However, when the Bethlehem Lutheran Youth (BYL) group eggs the yards of Wahoo this Easter, there will be nothing but smiles.

BYL will egg yards in Wahoo on the evening of April 3 so when families wake up on Easter morning (April 4) they will wake up to a yard full of colorful plastic treat-filled eggs. The group has been taking orders for 25 eggs for $20, 50 eggs for $35 and 75 eggs for $50. It is a fundraiser they call “Easter Egg My Yard.”

As of Monday, the group will have about 45 yards to egg and 1,900 eggs to fill and deliver, group leader Judy Stukenholtz said.

“It really has been pretty successful,” Stukenholtz said. “We’ve had a lot of people order eggs.”

Volunteer Angela Olson said she came up with the fundraising idea from seeing other organizations do it too.

“I had seen in other years groups doing this and thought why are we not doing this?” Olson said. “I was excited to share with our youth group as I knew that this would be a fundraiser they love to do since it involved being together and having fun.”