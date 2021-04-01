Youth group to egg yards in a good way 

WAHOO — Normally when one thinks about teenagers egging a yard, it’s generally associated with being a negative thing. However, when the Bethlehem Lutheran Youth (BYL) group eggs the yards of Wahoo this Easter, there will be nothing but smiles.
BYL will egg yards in Wahoo on the evening of April 3 so when families wake up on Easter morning (April 4) they will wake up to a yard full of colorful plastic treat-filled eggs. The group has been taking orders for 25 eggs for $20, 50 eggs for $35 and 75 eggs for $50. It is a fundraiser they call “Easter Egg My Yard.”
As of Monday, the group will have about 45 yards to egg and 1,900 eggs to fill and deliver, group leader Judy Stukenholtz said.
“It really has been pretty successful,” Stukenholtz said. “We’ve had a lot of people order eggs.”
Volunteer Angela Olson said she came up with the fundraising idea from seeing other organizations do it too.
“I had seen in other years groups doing this and thought why are we not doing this?” Olson said. “I was excited to share with our youth group as I knew that this would be a fundraiser they love to do since it involved being together and having fun.”
The group also received monetary donations to place eggs in random yards in Wahoo as a sweet Easter surprise, Stukenholtz said.
The proceeds will go toward future trips BYL will take including mission trips to Kansas City to volunteer at St. Mark Hope and Peace Lutheran Church
and the National Youth Gathering in Minneapolis, Minn. which has been postponed to July 2022. The group hopes to go to Kansas City this summer.
While the group has not discussed whether they will do this event again next year, Stukenholtz said the members have really enjoyed filling the eggs and look forward to egging yards on Saturday evening.
“The kids seem to like it,” Stukenholtz said. “We want something that they feel like they’re doing to help people. We feel like this was kind of a service project in a way. I mean they are paying us to do it but, on the other hand, they are getting our service.”
Olson said this is a huge part of what the BYL members love to do – serve and help communities.
“Our youth love to serve whether we are serving our church families, our community or a city that we do mission work,” Olson said. “These skills will go with them the rest of their lives.”