YHS students produce award-winning videos

The addition of broadcasting has helped the school dominate the Class C State Journalism Championships. Yutan also earned the title of state champion in 2019, 2014, 2012, 2007 and 1986, along with numerous runner-up titles over the years.

Kendyl and Laycee’s success is due to their work ethic and the fact that they are doing something they enjoy, according to Henkel.

“They spent a considerable amount of time putting this together and they were willing to do as many edits as it took to get the final project the way they wanted it,” he added.

With their family connection and friendship, it was natural for Laycee, a sophomore, to pair up with Kendyl, a junior, for the assignment. A competitive spirit between the two is a motivating factor for their achievements as well.

“It’s kind of fun because there’s competition between the two of us,” said Kendyl.

The pair responds well to Henkel’s approach as a journalism teacher, which is to guide his students but encourage independent study as well.

“He helps with the ideas and you take it all yourself,” said Kendyl.