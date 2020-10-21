YHS students produce award-winning videos

YUTAN – Using a subject that is near and dear to their hearts, two Yutan High School students have earned multiple awards for broadcasting.
Kendyl Egr and Laycee Josoff recently won the Pinnacle Award for Best Sports Story – Video from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. They were the only Class C school to earn such an award.
The subject of the award-winning video was their cousin, Oliver Egr, who has Batten’s Disease. Batten’s Disease is inherited disorder of the nervous system that causes vision impairment, seizures, mental impairment and loss of motor skills. It usually develops in early childhood.
Oliver, better known as “Ollie” in school, is a fellow student at Yutan Public Schools. The video told the story of Ollie’s joy at being able to participate in a high school football scrimmage.
“He got a feel of what it was like (to play football),” said Kendyl. “He loved that.”
The video included interviews with Ollie’s parents, Susie and Darin Egr. As they discussed Ollie and the challenges he faces each day, heart strings were tugged.
“When his parents were talking, that was the really emotional highlight of the video,” Kendyl said.
Rod Henkel, who teaches journalism at YHS, recognized the emotional quality of the video would appeal to the Nebraska Broadcasters Association awards committee, so he submitted the video for the high school category of the Pinnacle Awards.
“It is a story that tugs at your emotions, and emotional pieces are the best,” he said. “The president of the Nebraska Broadcasters Association even admitted to me that he became emotional each time he watched it.”
Kendyl and Laycee have grown up along with Ollie. Both are related to Ollie through different sides of the family – Laycee through Ollie’s mom, and Kendyl via the Egr family. They used their connection to Ollie to produce a video piece last year about how Ollie and his family deal with Batten’s Disease.
“It was more about how he got it, his upbringing, and how rare it is,” Kendyl said.
The video netted the duo a top broadcasting award in the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) State Journalism Championships in 2019. They followed that with another win this year for Ollie’s football story.
“Those two were state champions in the NSAA broadcasting category each of the last two years doing different features with Ollie,” Henkel said.
Henkel introduced broadcasting to the YHS journalism curriculum three years ago when the NSAA added the category to its journalism competition. The Yutan journalism class dominated the broadcasting category in 2020, with first place finishes in News Story and Feature Story by classmates to go along with Laycee and Kendyl’s win in the Sports Story division.
The addition of broadcasting has helped the school dominate the Class C State Journalism Championships. Yutan also earned the title of state champion in 2019, 2014, 2012, 2007 and 1986, along with numerous runner-up titles over the years.
Kendyl and Laycee’s success is due to their work ethic and the fact that they are doing something they enjoy, according to Henkel.
“They spent a considerable amount of time putting this together and they were willing to do as many edits as it took to get the final project the way they wanted it,” he added.
With their family connection and friendship, it was natural for Laycee, a sophomore, to pair up with Kendyl, a junior, for the assignment. A competitive spirit between the two is a motivating factor for their achievements as well.
“It’s kind of fun because there’s competition between the two of us,” said Kendyl.
The pair responds well to Henkel’s approach as a journalism teacher, which is to guide his students but encourage independent study as well.
“He helps with the ideas and you take it all yourself,” said Kendyl.
Journalism class has helped both students gain confidence in interviewing people and taught them time management as they deal with deadlines, they said. In addition to broadcasting, Laycee and Kendyl write stories and take photos for the school newspaper, The Chieftain Times, and the yearbook.
The broadcasting assignments challenge Laycee and Kendyl to learn new technology. They used their cell phones to record the video footage, adding extra quality to the sound and picture with microphones and special lighting. Editing was done with iMovie Video Editor.
When they choose subject matter for their video stories, Laycee and Kendyl gravitate toward emotional stories. They have also done a piece on a fellow student, Paul Kirchmann, who lost his father and has taken on the role of the family patriarch, even stepping in as his mother’s dance partner.
“He dances with his mom because it makes him happy,” Kendyl said.
The piece earned Kendyl and Laycee a third place finish at the state journalism championships.
Despite their success in journalism and broadcasting, neither student is considering a career in the field as they look to the future. But that doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy the work.
“It’s a fun hobby that challenges you,” Laycee said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!