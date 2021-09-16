XC teams compete at tough invite at Wanahoo

WAHOO – The Wahoo, Bishop Neumann and Raymond Central cross country teams competed at the Wahoo Invite held at Lake Wanahoo on Sept. 9.
The Wahoo boys got fourth place with 84 points and the girls finished in sixth place with 101 points. On the boy’s side, Neumann was ninth with 160 points and Raymond Central got 10th with 182 points.
“This was the first meet for our junior high teams, and they had a great day,” Neumann Coach Taylor Schlautman said. “Each of them ran hard so it was great to see them have the success they did. On the varsity side, it was a very competitive meet. Nine of our 10 runners ran their season best time. I’m very happy with the progress we are making across the board.”
Earning the only medal from the area at the meet was Bishop Neumann’s Isabelle Zelazny. She crossed the line in 15th place with a time of 22:36.97.
The Cavaliers only other girl competing at the meet was Ava Jochum. She placed 39th overall in a time of 26:33.59.
Wahoo was led by Megan Robinson who earned 22nd place with a time of 24:33.89. Two spots back of Robinson in 24th was Karina Raney who ran a 24:40.54.
The next three runners for the Warriors all finished relatively close together. They were Sam Sutton in 31st place with a 25:37.57, Esmerelda Perez in 34th clocking a 26:11.07, and Cadence Bailar in 35th posting a 26:19.43.
Finishing in 49th place with a time of 29:53.12 was Anica Gannon.
Sophia Shultz led the Mustangs with a 21st place finish in a time of 24:14.68. Ending up 41st overall in a time of 27:21.82 was Mady Ayres.
On the boy’s side, Silas Shellito of Wahoo was the top finisher from the area in 17th place in a time of 18:43.29. Less than two seconds behind him was teammate and freshman Ales Adamec in 18th clocking an 18:45.10.
Logan Kleffner earned a 20th place finish for the Warriors in a time of 18:48.50 and Michael Robinson got 29th by clocking a 19:19.56. Coming in 39th with a time of 19:52.06 was Carson Reynolds and Keegan Brigham was 40th with a time of 19:53.78.
For the second meet in a row, the Neumann boys were led by freshman Ben Lautenschlager. He got 27th place in a time of 19:12.25.
The Cavaliers’ second place runner was Zane Abler in 35th clocking a 19:34.04 and David Hart got 44th in a time of 19:59.73.
Joey Ehrhorn, Conner Specht and Steve Quinn were the final three runners for Neumann. Finishing in 54th place was Ehrhorn in a time of 20:48.57 while Specht was 61st with a 21:12.47, and Quinn got 75th by running a 22:36.02.
The top finisher for Raymond Central was Landon Lubischer in 33rd in a time of 19:33.04. Following him was Cole Dubas in 36th place in a time of 19:46, Tavis Steele in 53rd running a 20:48.52, Cameron Schutz in 60th clocking a 21:09.58, and Elijah Nacke was 76th in a time of 23:17.99.
Bishop Neumann and Raymond Central will both be competing at the Bennington Invite and Wahoo is traveling to the Columbus Scotus Invite on Sept. 16.
