XC teams compete at tough invite at Wanahoo

WAHOO – The Wahoo, Bishop Neumann and Raymond Central cross country teams competed at the Wahoo Invite held at Lake Wanahoo on Sept. 9.

The Wahoo boys got fourth place with 84 points and the girls finished in sixth place with 101 points. On the boy’s side, Neumann was ninth with 160 points and Raymond Central got 10th with 182 points.

“This was the first meet for our junior high teams, and they had a great day,” Neumann Coach Taylor Schlautman said. “Each of them ran hard so it was great to see them have the success they did. On the varsity side, it was a very competitive meet. Nine of our 10 runners ran their season best time. I’m very happy with the progress we are making across the board.”

Earning the only medal from the area at the meet was Bishop Neumann’s Isabelle Zelazny. She crossed the line in 15th place with a time of 22:36.97.

The Cavaliers only other girl competing at the meet was Ava Jochum. She placed 39th overall in a time of 26:33.59.

Wahoo was led by Megan Robinson who earned 22nd place with a time of 24:33.89. Two spots back of Robinson in 24th was Karina Raney who ran a 24:40.54.