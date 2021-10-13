WPD K9 unit campaign nears home stretch as dog anticipated to arrive soon

Ferrell said they chose to buy a used vehicle to save money, but got a great deal in the process. The truck is already outfitted with all of the equipment needed, including an alarm system that will automatically roll down windows and turn on fans when the dog is inside the vehicle and it is getting too hot.

The type of dog that will be purchased has not yet been determined. Ferrell said the company will get an idea of Nelson’s personality and will try to match the dog to her.

Once the dog has joined the department, the name will be chosen in a special way. During the summer and fall, the WPD operated a booth at two downtown events. There they allowed the public to submit names for the new dog. The name will be chosen randomly and announced publicly in late December or early January.

Fundraising was a big part of the campaign to add a K9 unit to the WPD. Initially the department set a goal of raising $25,000 and have about $21,000 so far, Ferrell said.

The department recently received a $6,600 grant from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation and they plan to apply for other grants as they anticipate needing additional funds to maintain the K9 unit. Ferrell estimates it could cost $2,000 to $4,000 annually for equipment maintenance, veterinary bills, recertification and dog food.