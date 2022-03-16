WPD does damage control

WAHOO – Although they did not come out and directly say it, the interim and new chief of the Wahoo Police Department did a little damage control at the city council meeting last week.

Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Farrell resigned in November with no notice. Recently it was reported he left because he was caught having sex with a local resident. The incident was recorded on his body camera. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the incident.

At the March 8 Wahoo City Council meeting, the council heard from the new Wahoo police chief, Joe Baudler, who started on the job March 1. He had been police chief in Ashland since 2013, and prior to that worked for the Omaha Police Department.

While Baudler didn’t specifically mention the Ferrell incident, he implied he was speaking about it when he talked about recent news regarding the department.

Baudler lauded the officers and employees of the police department and the City of Wahoo who provided information to authorities regarding the Ferrell case.

“They deserve a lot of credit,” he said.

These efforts show just how dedicated the Wahoo Police Department employees are, Baudler said.

“There’s some good stuff going on here with the police department,” he added.

Baudler also vowed that there will be no such incidents under his watch.

“I guarantee none of that stuff is going to go on here,” he said.

Wahoo Police Officer Alan O’Sullivan also spoke to the council about his time as interim police chief from November through February.

He noted that the police department’s mission has always been to serve people.

“As I look back on 2021, the officers of the Wahoo Police Department did just that and with distinction and honor,” he said.

O’Sullivan noted the extraordinary duties WPD officers performed, including offering rides to people who were taken to hospital by ambulance, checking on people with mental health issues, unlocking cars and homes and serving as the “atlas and almanac” for Wahoo.

He also reminded the council of the accomplishments reached by WPD in 2021, including implementing a K9 program and offering self-defense classes to the public.

The department also expanded community outreach by giving gift cards to drivers during the Christmas season to show their appreciation for the support they have given WPD.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.