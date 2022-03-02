Worldly experience leads new postmaster to Waverly

WAVERLY – Behind the counter at Waverly’s post office, pop songs play faintly over a speaker as the HVAC system growls to life. Envelopes and paperwork are strewn across desks in what seems like disarray.

But Heather Taylor said the scene is much more organized than when she took over as postmaster in December.

“We’ve got a lot of cleanup to do,” she said.

But she’s up for the task, and she said she knew what she was getting herself into when she left her job as postmaster in Hampton, Iowa.

She had been the postmaster in Hampton since 2014, after a number of years as a mail carrier in her hometown of Waterloo, Iowa. The Hampton office was “broken” when she arrived, she said.

“And after a few years, it was fixed. I had nothing to do. It became boring,” she said. “I was told they needed some help (in Waverly), and I came here to clean up.”

In two months, Taylor said she’s focused her efforts on promoting teamwork, addressing safety issues and making sure her customers’ needs are met.

“That’s one of the biggest things that I believe in,” she said.

Taylor began her career with the USPS after more than a decade in the Air Force’s Security Forces, which took her to Germany, Saudi Arabia, Hungary and Bosnia from 1992 to 2004, when her sister was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

“Family is more important,” she said. “But when I got out, I went home, and I needed a job. (The USPS) is very big on hiring veterans.”

She ended up working at the post office in Waterloo, Iowa, three blocks from the house where she grew up “dirt poor.”

“I never thought I’d work there, though,” she said.

Her plan wasn’t to return to Waterloo. Her goal as a kid was to do well in school so she could leave and find an opportunity elsewhere. That led to her military career.

Her years in the service were “eye-opening,” she said, to the realities of people living in foreign and war-torn countries. She learned about the “peaceful” religion of Islam and acclimated herself to Islamic and Saudi customs, which were far off from the prejudices she said she’d subconsciously learned from news broadcasts in the 1990s and 2000s.

“The things you see on TV aren’t necessarily how the world really is,” she said. “I was treated like a princess. I wore a full abaya; I am a firm believer that if I go to somebody’s country, I’m going to try to learn their language and I’m going to respect their values.”

She tries to avoid watching television now because of the biases she said are often veiled in scripts. Now that her daughter and her nephew – whom she raised from age 13 – are out on their own, she spends most of her free time with her art.

She’s a writer, a painter and an epoxy artist – she coats coffee tumblers and other household items with epoxy and glitter, some of which she sells. But it’s primarily a hobby that gives her something gratifying outside of her job at the post office.

“Work used to be it,” she said. “I was told to get a hobby, and then I found the joys of glitter and epoxy … I could do this for hours.”

It helps her not get too bogged down with her tasks at the post office, which she said can be overwhelming at times. But she’s received positive feedback from what she’s accomplished since she took over.

“I think I’ve made great progress so far,” she said.

Aside from the organizational work in the office, she said she’s taken steps to foster a community-first approach to delivering Waverly citizens their mail. She has coordinated outreach to local businesses, setting up streamlined shipping plans. Early on, she noticed an elderly woman whose mailbox was attached to her garage, down the front porch steps and across the driveway.

“I told her to move her mailbox to her house because I don’t want her falling down the steps,” she said. “You’ve got to have some heart in this job.”

And sometimes, if a carrier is out sick, she puts on her boots and delivers mail herself, which is typically beyond the duties of the postmaster.

“It goes back to my core value of taking care of the customer,” she said. “I’m not going to have mail not delivered because we’re short.”

As Taylor continues settling into Waverly – which she likes for its small-town feel and proximity to major cities – she hopes people visit the post office knowing they’ll receive service from a team that’s “laid back” and willing to help.

“I want it to be an environment that people are happy coming here and enjoy coming in here,” Taylor said. “That’s the kind of place I want this to be. That people find that we go the extra mile.”

