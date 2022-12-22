Wolves firepower too much for Waverly

ELKHORN — Against one of the top teams in Class B, the Class B No. 4 Waverly Girls Basketball Team fell on the road to Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North 65-43 on Dec. 16. The Wolves relied on a solid night shooting where they made 47% from the field and 41% from three to pull out the lopsided win over the Vikings.

After getting outscored 23-8 in the first quarter, Paige Radenslaben tried to spark Waverly’s offense with a three to begin the second. Several plays later, Lexi Adams nailed a triple that trimmed the Vikings deficit down to 31-20.

Elkhorn North would eventually increase their advantage by one point and Waverly went into halftime trailing the Wolves 36-24.

Out of the break, the Vikings struggled to score the ball with only five points. On the other end, Elkhorn North scored 12 points which increased Waverly’s deficit to 48-29 with one quarter remaining.

Trailing 50-29, Parker Christiansen hit a three to cut it to 18 points. Another triple from Radenslaben and then a three from Annie Harms made it 63-41.

Each team dropped in two more points as the Vikings went on to lose by 22 points.

Waverly had 27 rebounds, 14 assists, three steals and one block against the Wolves. They also shot 35% from the field, 25% from three and 75% from the line.

Leading the Vikings with 16 points was Christiansen. Kara Kassebaum had eight points, Radenslaben scored six and Adams had four.

Harms ended up with three points and Peyton Tritz, Berkley Lambrecht and Anna Clarke all had two.

Waverly took on Class B No. 10 Crete at home on Dec. 20. In their last game, the Cardinals defeated Fairbury 36-30.