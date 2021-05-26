Wiseman named national finalist for NHSTA awards

WAVERLY – Regan Wiseman was having a good day.
The Waverly High School junior had received the highest score possible at district choir competition at Norris High School on April 23 for her vocal solo performance and was enjoying a piping hot bowl of Applebee’s classic broccoli chicken alfredo at Gateway Mall in Lincoln.
As she was appreciating her savory meal, Wiseman’s mother Keri Wiseman came over to show her an email stating that she had been named a national finalist for the Nebraska High School Theater Academy (NHSTA) awards and will perform in a showcase at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha on June 7.
Wiseman’s good day just got even better.
“There was a lot going on,” she said.
On June 7, Wiseman will perform along with the 13 other national finalists from throughout Nebraska. At this showcase, two of the 14 students will be announced to represent Nebraska at the Broadway League National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards, in an online performance on July 15.
“It was very surprising, because I heard that one of the girls who made it in (is) going to Juilliard and I’m like, this is crazy,” Wiseman said. “I get to compete with really good people. Not that I don’t think I’m good but it’s just cool.”
In a normal year, Wiseman said that NHSTA judges will attend high school musicals throughout Nebraska to select national finalists, but this year, they had those interested submit video performances and participate in interviews.
Wiseman submitted a video of her performing “With You” from the musical “Ghost” which she also submitted for other designations like the Nebraska Thespian Festival where she was asked to perform at their showcase. The soon-to-be senior will also perform the same song on June 7.
Along with practicing the song, Wiseman also received interview questions to prepare for the finalist competition. She also will be working on an ensemble for the NHSTA awards with fellow Waverly students Elizabeth Retzlaff, Wyatt Daake and Xander Baker.
If Wiseman is to be selected to represent Nebraska for the Jimmy Awards, she will go through another interview process. Wiseman said she expects the experience to be very different from what she’s used to and humbling.
“I think it’s going to humble me a bit to go to this place and everyone’s going to be good if not better,” Wiseman said. “It’s going to be really cool to get to perform with people at the same level as I am.”