Wiseman named national finalist for NHSTA awards

In a normal year, Wiseman said that NHSTA judges will attend high school musicals throughout Nebraska to select national finalists, but this year, they had those interested submit video performances and participate in interviews.

Wiseman submitted a video of her performing “With You” from the musical “Ghost” which she also submitted for other designations like the Nebraska Thespian Festival where she was asked to perform at their showcase. The soon-to-be senior will also perform the same song on June 7.

Along with practicing the song, Wiseman also received interview questions to prepare for the finalist competition. She also will be working on an ensemble for the NHSTA awards with fellow Waverly students Elizabeth Retzlaff, Wyatt Daake and Xander Baker.

If Wiseman is to be selected to represent Nebraska for the Jimmy Awards, she will go through another interview process. Wiseman said she expects the experience to be very different from what she’s used to and humbling.

“I think it’s going to humble me a bit to go to this place and everyone’s going to be good if not better,” Wiseman said. “It’s going to be really cool to get to perform with people at the same level as I am.”