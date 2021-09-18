Winters participates in Great Cycle Challenge

WAVERLY – Rick Winters, a resident of Waverly, is planning to ride 600 miles and raise $2,500 during the month of September for Children’s Cancer Research Fund (CCRF) in support of its seventh annual Great Cycle Challenge USA.

Founded in 2015, Great Cycle Challenge USA has grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in the country. In just six years, over 350,000 riders from 50 states have ridden 24.8 million miles, raising more than $39 million for research and the development of better treatments and cures for childhood cancer. This year, CCRF hopes over 80,000 riders will help is raise more than $10 million.

“Over 15,000 American children are diagnosed with cancer every year and, sadly, 38 children die every week,” said Daniel Gumnit, chief executive officer at Children’s Cancer Research Fund. “Thanks to riders like Rick, we’re fueling groundbreaking research to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve.”

“This is the fourth time I have participated in Great Cycle Challenge,” said Winters. “During those years, I rode 3,743 miles and raised $8,149.75. This year, I am aiming to raise $2,500 and ride 600 miles.”