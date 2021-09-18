Winters participates in Great Cycle Challenge

WAVERLY – Rick Winters, a resident of Waverly, is planning to ride 600 miles and raise $2,500 during the month of September for Children’s Cancer Research Fund (CCRF) in support of its seventh annual Great Cycle Challenge USA.
Founded in 2015, Great Cycle Challenge USA has grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in the country. In just six years, over 350,000 riders from 50 states have ridden 24.8 million miles, raising more than $39 million for research and the development of better treatments and cures for childhood cancer. This year, CCRF hopes over 80,000 riders will help is raise more than $10 million.
“Over 15,000 American children are diagnosed with cancer every year and, sadly, 38 children die every week,” said Daniel Gumnit, chief executive officer at Children’s Cancer Research Fund. “Thanks to riders like Rick, we’re fueling groundbreaking research to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve.”
“This is the fourth time I have participated in Great Cycle Challenge,” said Winters. “During those years, I rode 3,743 miles and raised $8,149.75. This year, I am aiming to raise $2,500 and ride 600 miles.”
Funds go to support research at leading pediatric cancer centers across America. To learn more about Winter’s Great Cycle Challenge USA and to make a donation, visit greatcyclechallenge.com/Riders/RickWinters. To participate in Great Cycle Challenge USA, visit GreatCycleChallenge.com.
Great Cycle Challenge USA encourages cyclists across the United States to challenge themselves and set their own personal riding goal throughout September to fight kids’ cancer. Riders fundraise to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve. For more information, visit greatcyclechallenge.com.
Children’s Cancer Research Fund invests in groundbreaking research that is leading to better treatments and cures for children with cancer. CCRF also funds vital family support services and advocates for childhood cancer education and awareness. Since 1981, CCRF donors have helped fund research that has revolutionized the way childhood cancer is treated worldwide. Visit childrenscancer.org or call 1-888-422-7348 to learn more.