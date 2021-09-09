Winside drops Cedar Bluffs to 0-2

WINSIDE- The Cedar Bluffs football team dropped to 0-2 on the season after a 67-6 defeat on the road at the hands of Winside on Sept. 2.

In the first quarter, it took Winside a little over a minute to score their first touchdown of the game. It came on an 11 yard run by Gabe Escalante.

Escalante would end up finding the end zone three more times in the first quarter of action. The first score was a 54-yard run, the second came on a 78-yard punt return, and the final came on a 25-yard touchdown run.

Trailing 30-0 after the first, Winside was able to tack on 24 points in the second. The final touchdown of the half was an 18 yard run by Cayden Ellis making it 54-0.

Cedar Bluffs played much better in the second half of action. Their defense was much improved and only gave up one touchdown on a 58 yard pass from Dax Behmer to Dean Kruger. After missing the two-point conversion, it was 60-0 in favor of Winside.

Zephan Kluthe was finally able to get Cedar Bluffs on the board in the fourth quarter with a 13-yard touchdown run. The two-point try by Hayden Lembke ended up falling short.