Wingrove wins athlete of the meet at Yowell Invitational

YORK- For the second straight season, Hogan Wingrove of Waverly took home athlete of the meet at the Yowell Invitational held on April 23 at York. This helped the Vikings win the meet with 190 points on the boy’s side and the Waverly girls took fourth place with 79 points.

“I thought both our groups continued to compete really well this week,” Waverly Head Coach Brian Benson said. “It was a very good meet, especially on the girls' side. We filled up our boys a little bit more this week and they rose to the challenge. It was another windy (but warm) day, but the athletes across the board continued to work hard despite a spring that has been less than ideal in terms of weather. I was really proud that we were able to capture the "Mayors Trophy" which is the combined team score; we have won that eight years in a row at this meet. That is definitely a point of pride with us as a team.”

Wingrove was awarded the Male of the Meet after winning the 110 and 300 meter hurdles and the triple jump. He ran 14.98 in the 110 meter hurdles, a 40.40 in the 300 meter hurdles, and finished with a mark of 42-07 in the triple jump.

Taking home two first place finishes for the Vikings was Grant Schere in two sprint events. He clocked a 10.93 in the 100 meter dash and then a 22.65 in the 200 meter dash.

Taking gold in the 400 and 800 meter events were Cole Murray and Alex Leuenberger. Coming in first in the 400 meter dash in a time of 50.78 was Leuenberger and Murray got close to breaking two minutes in the 800 meter run by clocking a 2:01.57.

Waverly swept the relay events with four first place finishes. Garrett Jenkins, Caiden Rose, Eddie Johnson, and Grant Schere clocked a 43.92 in the 4x100, the Vikings Braxton Smith, Alex Leuenberger, Cole Murray, and AJ Heffelfinger came through in 3:26.34 in the 4x400, and the 4x800 team of Billy Connot, Daniel Kasparek, Keaton Bowker, and Cole Murray ran an 8:34.92.

The 4x100 meter relay for throwers was also able to pick up first. Brenden Barnes, Quinten Kastens, Garrett Hartweg, and Trevor Brown came through the finish line in a time of 47.97.

On top of Wingrove winning the triple jump, Landon Scott was able to claim gold in the high jump. He ended up clearing 6-00 along with teammate Cohen Burhoop who got second place.

Getting first and second on the girls side in the 400 meter dash was Alonna Depalma and Millie Waldo. Depalma took gold in a time of 1:02.49 and Millie Waldo ran a 1:02.87.

In three relay events, the Vikings girls took home first. Millie Waldo, Anna Clarke, Joslyn Rice, and Alonna Depalma ran 4:16.27, the 4x800 team of Depalma, Lille Benes, Marisa Gross, and Millie Waldo came through in 10:17.68, and the 4x100 throwers relay group of Breeley King, Jaelyn Dicke, Katyn Kappler, and Natalie Weatherwax ran a 54.70.

This week the Vikings will be at the Crete Invite on April 28. The rest of the results from the York Invite can be found below.

Yowell Track and Field Classsic

Girls 100 meter dash- 10. Alyssa Folds 13.39, 12. Kassie Newell 13.55, 13. Sydney Hanke 13.71; Boys 100 meter dash- 3. Eddie Johnson 11.28, 4. Caiden Rose 11.34; Girls 200 meter dash- 4. Joslyn Rice 27.15, 8. Alyssa Folds 28.29, 8. Alyssa Folds 28.39, 14. Kassie Newell 29.38; Boys 200 meter dash- 3. Garrett Jenkins 22.93, 5. Caiden Rose 23.55; Boys 400 meter dash- 5. Braxton Smith 52.31; Girls 800 meter run- 4. Marisa Gross 2:34.41; Boys 800 meter run- 3. Keaton Bowker 2:10.02, 8. Cale Kavan 2:18.31; Girls 1,600 meter run- Lille Benes 5:55.71; Boys 1,600 meter run- 7. Will Franzen 5:06.48, 12. Daniel Kasparek 5:23.54, 13. Kolton Jueneman 5:29.14; Girls 3,200 meter run- 5. Shianne Benker 13:16.41; Boys 3,200 meter run- 10. Will Franzen 11:56.54, 12. Kolton Jueneman 12:14.59; Girls 100 meter hurdles- 4. Mary Shulayk 17.03, 5. Anna Clarke 17.28, 13. Iyliegh Nieman 19.28; Boys 110 meter hurdles- 5. Garrett Black 16.79; Girls 300 meter hurdles- 2. Anna Clarke 49.06, 14. Lille Benes 56.77, 16. Hailee Guthard 56.68; Boys 300 meter hurdles- 4. Zach Hartman 4.88, 9. Garrett Black 48.11; Girls 4x100 meter relay- 5. Waverly (Kassie Newell, Sydney Hanke, Joslyn Rice, and Mary Sulayk) 53.14; Girls high jump- 6. Ann Clarke 4-10; Boys high jump- 4. Dallas Benson 5-08; Girls pole vault- 11. Jolee Wiese 8-06, 12. Avery Scott 8-00; Boys pole vault- 4. Sam Schernikau 12-00, 11. Landon Scott 11-00, 13. Jaidon Bell 10-00; Girls long jump- 8. Annie Harms 14-09.75, 9. Mya Dubas 14-09.50, 11. Chloe Waldo 14-08.75; Boys long jump- 8. Ta’Jonne Baxter 18-04.75, 9. Cohen Burhoop 18-00.50, 12. Zach Hartman 17-06; Girls triple jump- 4. Chloe Waldo 32-10, 5. Mya Dubas 32-01.50, 6. Alaina Ropte 31-05.50; Boys triple jump- 7. Austin Meyers 36-08.75; Girls discus- 4. Katyn Kappler 117-04.50, 11. Raynah Sutter 94-05, 17. Natalie Weatherwax 83-04.50; Boys discus- 2. Quinten Kastens 139-08, 7. Brenden Barnes 125-11.50, 13. Trevor Brown 11-11; Girls shot put- 5. Jaelyn Dicke 34-01, 9. Katyn Kappler 32-02, 11. Raynah Sutter 30-09.50; Boys shot put- 8. Jacob Krauter 43-00.50, 17. Garrett Hartweg 36-11.