Willis and Kluthe power Wildcats past Bluejays

CEDAR BLUFFS- A strong offensive showing by Layne Willis with 22 points and Zephan Kluthe with 14 helped the Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team pick up their fifth win of the season against Elba at home by a final of 45-22 on Feb. 10.

“Layne and Zephin were definitely locked in defensively and were getting steals,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Jeremy Larson said. “Like I tell the guys if the ball is not going in on jump shots, your best offense is getting steals and layups. I thought those two were really aggressive on defense and had a lot of steals, tips, and deflections for easy layups.”

In the first quarter, Willis accounted for a lot of the Wildcats points with eight points off of jumpers and layups created by steals. His final basket of the quarter put Cedar Bluffs up 10-5 going to the second quarter.

Kluthe started the second quarter off by using his size inside to get a layup to go. A layup in transition by Willis extended the Wildcats lead to 17-10 at halftime.

Getting in on the scoring in the third quarter was Hayden Lembke with a layup. Back-to-back buckets by Lembke and Willis made it a 30-17 contest with one quarter remaining.