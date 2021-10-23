Williams on Believers and Achievers list

LINCOLN – U.S. Bank and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are proud to announce the 2021-2022 Believers ` Achievers. Believers and Achievers is a state-wide program designed by U.S. Bank and the NSAA to give recognition to Nebraska’s future leaders.

Grace Williams of Cedar Bluffs is among those named to the list.

Beginning in October and continuing through April, 48 Nebraska high school seniors will be honored as Believers and Achievers. From those 48 finalists, eight will receive $500 scholarships from U.S. Bank to the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet to be held on April 24, 2022.

These students will be recognized at NSAA State Championships throughout the

All of the students nominated for the Believers and Achievers awards program represent the very best of Nebraska’s high schools.