Wildcats win two matches over volleyball foes on road in Iowa

WHITING, Iowa - The Cedar Bluffs Volleyball team traveled to Whiting, IA on Aug. 31 to compete in a Frontier Conference Triangular. The Wildcats defeated Whiting 24-26, 25-20, and 15-7 in the opening match and followed that up with a win over Heartland Christian out of IA 25-15 and 25-19.

“We did not display our best efforts tonight,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Anna White said. “It’s hard to travel an hour and a half to play a game in an un-air-conditioned gym, but these are things we need to overcome and work at. When we took care of our side of the net, we looked really good and consistent. Eliminating the silly errors will help this team to be more successful.”

In Cedar Bluff’s first matchup vs the Warriors, Elly Campbell led the team with 15 kills on 32 attempts for a .313% hitting. She also recorded five of the 13 aces the team had in the game.

Maddie Thomas was not far behind with seven kills and two aces on the night. Thomas led the team defensively with 11 digs.

The Wildcats setter Grace Williams was also a key factor in the victory. She had 20 assists and recorded three aces in the match.

Against the Eagles in the second match, Thomas led the team with six kills. Elly Campbell was right on her heels with five kills and a .444%.