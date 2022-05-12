Wildcats win at Elmwood-Murdock Invite

MURDOCK- The Cedar Bluffs boys golf team added another team title by winning the Elmwood-Murdock Golf Invite at Grandpas Woods Golf Course in Murdock on May 3. The Wildcats ended up shooting a 316 which was 11 strokes better than E-M who got second with a 327.

Getting second place individually for Cedar Bluffs/Mead was Tye Dickes with a 76. Also carding a 76 and getting third place was Tristan Zwiener.

Five strokes behind Zwiener and Dickes with an 81 and getting seventh place was Luke Carritt. Taking tenth place with an 83 was Hunter Griffis.

On the junior varsity side, the Wildcats had the tournament champion with Colby Sorenson.

Cedar Bluffs/Mead has one more meet before districts. They are taking part in the Tekamah Herman Invitational at 9 a.m. on May 12 at Northridge Country Club in Tekamah.