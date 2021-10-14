Wildcats VB drop three

CEDAR BLUFFS – Over the past week, the Cedar Bluffs volleyball team has had three matches against Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Weeping Water and Class D-1 No. 1 Mead.

The Wildcats hosted conference foe Brownell-Talbot on Oct. 5. In the end, CB fell 24-26, 13-25, 25-21, 8-25.

Picking up nine kills in the match was Elly Campbell and Allison Reade and Abby Henderson had three each.

In a triangular held on Oct. 7, the Wildcats were swept by both Weeping Water (10-25, 24-26) and Mead (9-25, 22-25).

Leading CB with five kills against the Indians was Campbell and Henderson had three.

In the second match loss to the Raiders, Ali Bartholomaus had four kills and Campbell recorded two.

Cedar Bluffs had a triangular with East Butler and Omaha Nation on Oct. 11 and Class D-1 No. 3 Fremont Bergan on Oct. 12.