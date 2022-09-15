Wildcats take third place at their conference meet

LINCOLN- The Cedar Bluffs girls golf team competed in the East Central Nebraska Conference Invite at Woodland Hills Golf Course on Sept. 6. The Wildcats had a solid day taking third place as a team.

Finishing as the top golfer for Cedar Bluffs and getting seventh place was Elly Samek. She ended the day with a score of 119.

Also medaling and getting 10th place was Addy Sweeney. She was three strokes back of Samek carding a 122.

Rounding out the team score for the Wildcats were Summer Sukstorf and Morgan Barnhart. They finished very close together with Sukstorf shooting a 138 and Barnhart was two strokes back with a 140.

This week Cedar Bluffs competed at the Fremont Country Club on Sept. 13. They travel to the Tecumseh Country Club on Sept. 15.