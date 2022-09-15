 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wildcats take third place at their conference meet

  • 0
Cedar Bluffs Wildcats.png

LINCOLN- The Cedar Bluffs girls golf team competed in the East Central Nebraska Conference Invite at Woodland Hills Golf Course on Sept. 6. The Wildcats had a solid day taking third place as a team.

Finishing as the top golfer for Cedar Bluffs and getting seventh place was Elly Samek. She ended the day with a score of 119.

Also medaling and getting 10th place was Addy Sweeney. She was three strokes back of Samek carding a 122.

Rounding out the team score for the Wildcats were Summer Sukstorf and Morgan Barnhart. They finished very close together with Sukstorf shooting a 138 and Barnhart was two strokes back with a 140.

This week Cedar Bluffs competed at the Fremont Country Club on Sept. 13. They travel to the Tecumseh Country Club on Sept. 15.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rock band to visit Cedar Bluffs

Rock band to visit Cedar Bluffs

CEDAR BLUFFS – Weaving a high-energy, live rock performance with testimony of the artists’ life lessons on finance, Gooding will visit Cedar B…