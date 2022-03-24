Wildcats take home first at Nebraska Wesleyan Invite

LINCOLN- The Cedar Bluffs girls track team started the year off on the right foot with a strong showing at the Nebraska Wesleyan Class C and D open on March 19. The Wildcats finished in first place with 111 points, while the boy’s team ended up getting fifth place with 55 points.

Leading the Wildcats girls’ team was Macey Bubbert who took first place in the 55 meter dash and came in second place in the 200 meter dash. Her winning time in the 55 meter dash was 8.17 and then she ran a 30.27 in the 200 meter dash.

In the 800 meter run, Cedar Bluffs claimed the top two spots. Natalie Vasquez won by clocking a 2:43.60 and Monica Johnson crossed the finish line in 2:48.39.

On top of the individual golds, the 4x800 meter relay team of Ali Bartholomaus, Vasquez, Johnson, and Addy Sweeney took first. They were over two minutes in front of the next team, running a time of 11:37.26.

The 4x800 relay wasn’t Bartholomaus’s only medal, as she ended up getting second in the mile and second in the high jump. Her time in the 1,600 meter run was 7:18.60 and she cleared 4-04 in the high jump.

Sweeney was busy on the track and in the field, getting second place in the triple jump and then third in the 200 meter dash and the 55 meter hurdles. She ended up jumping 28-10 in the triple jump and ran an 11.81 in the hurdles and a 30.32 in the 200.

Like several of her other teammates, Hannah Cozad won multiple medals by placing third in the 400 meter dash and the long jump. Her time in the 400 was 1:10.83 and she jumped 13-01.25 in the long jump.

Earning third place finishes were Sarah Marten in the 1,600 meter run and Addison Newill in the high jump. Marten clocked a 7:45.14 and Newill was able to get over 4-02.

The second relay for Cedar Bluffs to medal was the 4x400 team of Emmy Shanahan, Alli Benke, Allison Reade, and Skyli Sweeny. They came in fifth place running a 5:29.56.

Rounding out the medalist for the Wildcats girl team with a sixth place finish was Allison Reade who got sixth in the triple jump. Her best mark from the competition was 24-08.

Coming through with the only first place finish on the boy’s side for Cedar Bluffs was Jeremy Honeywell in the 800 meter dash by clocking a 2:29.04. He also got fifth in mile in a time of 6:01.03.

Morgan Marten broke the tape in second in the 400 meter dash and was also a part of the 4x800 meter relay team with Honeywell, Coday Clark, and Graham Huffman who took second. His time in the 400 was 59.41 and the relay team clocked a 9:51.75.

Bringing home a third place finish in the high jump and fifth place in the 200 meter dash was Samuel Blanck. His best jump in the long jump was 5-00 and he ended up running a 26.34 in the 200.

Graham Huffman and Lorenzo Pietrangelo both got third in the 3,200 meter run and the 55 meter dash. Pietrangelo ran a 7.09 in the prelims and then a 7.22 in the finals of the 55 meter dash and Huffman had a personal best time of 12:26.42 in the two mile.

Cedar Bluffs 4x400 meter relay team of Marten, Camden Patyk, Huffman, and Jacob Maas got fourth place overall. They ended up crossing the finish line with a time of 4:20.93.

The final two medalists for the Wildcats boys were Carter Neubert and Patyk. Neubert took fifth place in the 800 meter dash by running a 2:48.54 and Patyk crossed the line in 11.44 in the 55 hurdles.

Cedar Bluffs was back in action this week at the Central City Invite on March 22.