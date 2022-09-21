Wildcats take fourth place at Johnson County Central Invite

TECUMSEH- The Cedar Bluffs girls golf team traveled to Tecumseh for the Johnson County Central Invite on Sept. 15. In an eight school invite, the Wildcats finished in the middle of the pack in fourth place.

Elly Samek continues to have a good season by taking home a tenth place finish. She finished with an 18 hole score of 111.

12 strokes back of Samek and shooting a 123 was Addy Sweeney.

Finishing as the final two golfers for Cedar Bluffs were Summer Sukstorf and Morgan Barnhart. Carding a 129 was Sukstorf and Barnhart came up with a 131.

This week the Wildcats stayed close to home taking part in the Arlington Invite at the Fremont Country Club on Sept. 20.