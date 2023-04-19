LEIGH – The Cedar Bluffs/Mead golf team rose to the top of the team standings at the Clarkson-Leigh Invitational at Club 91 Golf Course on April 12. Their score for the day was a 362.

Coming in second place overall for CB/Mead was Luke Carritt shooting an 86 and Tye Dickes was fourth with an 89. Also medaling for the Wildcats in eighth place overall was Colby Sorensen with a 92.

Rounding out the team score for CB/Mead were Hunter Griffis and Tristan Zwiener. Both golfers ended up carding a 95 for the Wildcats.

On Tuesday, CB/Mead hosted a quadrangular at Valley View Golf Course in Fremont. They tied for first place with Fremont Bergan with a 169.

Leading the charge for the Wildcats was Carritt with a low round of 40. One stroke in back of him was Dickes with a 41 and Griffis and Sorensen each shot a 44.

Zwiener was the fifth golfer for CB/Mead with a nine hole score of 45.

Finishing behind the Wildcats and the Knights in the team standings was Blair with a 173. Taking fourth place was Oakland-Craig who carded a 216.

The CB/Mead Golf Team competed at an invite at Crooked Creek Golf Course in Lincoln on April 18. They also took part in the David City Invite on April 19.