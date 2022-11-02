Wildcats swept by Tigers in Subdistricts

MURDOCK – For the second time in two weeks, the Cedar Bluffs volleyball team was stumped by East Butler, this time on Oct. 24 in the D1-2 Subdistrict tournament at Elmwood-Murdock High School.

The Wildcats were held below a .100 hitting percentage and ended up losing in straight sets 25-18, 25-18 and 25-10.

The match started with Olivia Thiesen serving an ace up to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.

Eventually, the Tigers jumped out to a 10-6 advantage when Ali Bartholomaus came up with an ace as well. That was followed up by Abby Henderson getting a kill to make it 18-10 in favor of East Butler.

A pair of aces by Maddie Thomas and Elley Headid and a kill from Grace Cozad trimmed what was an eight-point deficit down to four at 22-18. That was as close as Cedar Bluffs would get, with the Tigers winning the next three points to take the set.

The Wildcats came out strong in the second and after back-to-back kills from Bartholomaus, it was all tied up at five apiece.

Similar to the first, East Butler was able to get hot midway through the second set. This resulted in them picking up another seven-point set win and a 2-0 lead in the match.

Trailing 5-1 in the third, Cozad tried to get Cedar Bluffs going with a kill. It ended up not being a spark to get the Wildcats over the hump as they went on to lose the set by 15 points and the match 3-0.

Powering Cedar Bluffs with six kills, five digs and one ace in the match was Bartholomaus. Allison Reade finished with three kills and six digs and both Cozad and Abigail Henderson had two kills and one dig.

In the defensive category, Thiesen had six assists, five digs and one ace and Headid finished with five assists, five digs and one ace.

The loss ends the Wildcats season with a 4-23 record overall.

According to Head Coach Anna White, it was an up and down season for Cedar Bluffs with high and low moments. The Wildcats will also have to replace Bartholomaus, Henderson and Cozad, who all played significant roles on the court as seniors.

“The best way to describe this season would be a roller coaster, both mentally and physically,” White said. “This group of girls have been working at consistency and playing a complete, focused game. There were times throughout the season when this was evident. The girls would play together, have lots of energy and fun and it would show on the court. They were competitive with whoever they were playing when they did this. Other days, we would show a lack of focus or frustration and not be able to turn it around. It’s something we will continue to work on, but overall, this group of girls has grown tremendously with what expectations this program has and is trying to instill within the culture of this volleyball team and school. We are going to miss our three seniors who have been individuals we have relied on all season. There will be big shoes to fill next fall.”