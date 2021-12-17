Wildcats starting to figure it out on the offensive end

Maddie Thomas had a team-high 18 points, four steals, and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats. Finishing with eight points, four rebounds, one assist, and two steals was Hannah Cozad.

Later in the week, the Wildcats returned home for a game against Omaha Concordia. In that contest, Cedar Bluffs ended up losing 46-23.

The two quarters that hurt the Wildcats the most in the game were the first and the fourth. They were outscored 11-3 in the opening period and then 13-5 in the final frame.

In the second and third quarters, Cedar Bluffs was right with the Mustangs. They ended scoring eight in the second compared to Concordia’s 11 and then in the third, the Wildcats had seven while the Mustangs scored 11 again.

According to Dunker, his team is moving in the right direction. This is especially true on the defensive side of the ball

“We played a really solid game defensively and we’re able to take them out a little bit of what they wanted to do,” Dunker said. “We did struggle to rebound at times which allowed them more possessions which led to easy points. We need to get better at handling the ball and being ready for the physical nature of the game.”