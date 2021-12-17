Wildcats starting to figure it out on the offensive end

LINCOLN- The Cedar Bluffs Girls Basketball Team had one of their better offensive performances against College View Academy on the road on Dec. 7. It still resulted in a 50-26 loss, but it was a move in the right direction.
“Our intensity picked up tonight which allowed us to score at a more effective rate,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Brian Dunker said. “Maddie Thomas and Hannah Cozad provided a great 1-2 punch scoring for us. They were aggressive and were able to find some success. We have to get more confident offensively and activate the ball.”
The Eagles were able to put together a solid performance out of the gate. They outscored Cedar Bluffs 18-6 in the first quarter of action.
After a tough start, the Wildcats were much more even with the Eagles in the second. They were only able to score four points but held CVA to six points. Heading into halftime the Eagles had a 24-10 edge.
Both teams continued to play back and forth basketball in the second half. Once again, it was the Eagles who came out ahead of Cedar Bluffs on the scoreboard 12-11 and were up 36-21.
Finishing with a strong showing in the final quarter was CVA. They played lock down defense and gave up only five points while scoring 14 points.
Maddie Thomas had a team-high 18 points, four steals, and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats. Finishing with eight points, four rebounds, one assist, and two steals was Hannah Cozad.
Later in the week, the Wildcats returned home for a game against Omaha Concordia. In that contest, Cedar Bluffs ended up losing 46-23.
The two quarters that hurt the Wildcats the most in the game were the first and the fourth. They were outscored 11-3 in the opening period and then 13-5 in the final frame.
In the second and third quarters, Cedar Bluffs was right with the Mustangs. They ended scoring eight in the second compared to Concordia’s 11 and then in the third, the Wildcats had seven while the Mustangs scored 11 again.
According to Dunker, his team is moving in the right direction. This is especially true on the defensive side of the ball
“We played a really solid game defensively and we’re able to take them out a little bit of what they wanted to do,” Dunker said. “We did struggle to rebound at times which allowed them more possessions which led to easy points. We need to get better at handling the ball and being ready for the physical nature of the game.”
Leading Cedar Bluffs with seven points was Hannah Cozad and Elley Headid finished with six points. Coming up with four points apiece was Elly Campbell and Thomas, while Shelby Samek finished with two.
On the defensive side of the ball, Campbell and Thomas had nice games. They pulled down 11 out of the team’s 24 rebounds in the contest.
Next week the Wildcats have a home and an away game. They play at 6:15 p.m. at Omaha Christian Academy on Dec. 16 and then they are at home on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. against Whiting, IA.