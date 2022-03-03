Wildcats season comes to an end against Raiders

MEAD- For the second time this year, the Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard in a 65-19 loss to Omaha Brownell Talbot on Feb. 21 in the D1-2 Subdistrict tournament at Mead. The only difference about this loss to the Raiders was the fact that it ended their season.

“We got into an early hole due to turnovers,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Jeremy Larsen said. “We had 26 turnovers in the first half and only seven shot attempts. It is hard to win games, let alone be competitive when that is the case. I thought, for the most part, kids were competing, but we just didn't take care of the basketball. I am proud of these guys for the year we had and the growth we showed this.”

The Wildcats shot 30% from the field in the game and mad 17% from three, which was pretty comparable to Brownell Talbot. The difference came in the steal category, where the Raiders stole the ball away from Cedar Bluffs 23 times. That was compared to only four steals by the Wildcats.

In his final game for Cedar Bluffs, Hayden Lembke led the Wildcats with 12 points scored. Scoring five points was Mason Christensen and Reese Hunt dropped in two points.

Cedar Bluffs finishes the season with a record of 5-18 with three of their victories coming in the back of the schedule.