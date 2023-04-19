OAKLAND – On April 11, both the Cedar Bluffs and Mead track teams headed to the Cougar Invite hosted by Lyons-Decatur Northeast. Coming in fifth place were the Cedar Bluffs girls with 55 points and the Mead boys with 48 points. The Raider girls settled for 10th place with 16 points and the Wildcat boys came in 12th place with eight points.

“This was a great track meet for our kids to push themselves and see their capabilities,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Cody Dunlap said. “There were a lot of teams there with strong competitors so it was nice to see our kids compete well against them. My goal for our athletes in meets is to push themselves and attack the race to better their times/jumps/throws so we are peaking at our conference meet and districts at the end of the season.”

Addy Sweeney led the Cedar Bluff girls with four individual medals. They came in the long jump where she took second with a jump of 15-10.50, the 300 meter hurdles where she got to the line in 50.93 and got third, the 400 meter dash where she ran a 1:03.30 to get fourth and the 100 meter hurdles where she got sixth in a time of 17.60.

Racing to a third place finish in the 1,600 meter run was Ali Bartholomaus. She battled to a 6:34.19 in the four lap race.

“Ali has been pushing herself at practice and wants to return to the state meet at the end of the year,” Dunlap said. “Seeing improvement in her mile time is showing that hard work is paying off. She still has room to keep improving that time which she is aware of and always working towards.”

The only individual medalist for the Wildcat boys was Graham Huffman in the mile run. He finished in eighth place with a time of 5:26.50.

In the 4x800 meter relay, Huffman, Oscar Tauson, Nash Honeywell and Gabe Foley took fifth by running a 10:19. The 4x400 meter relay group also medaled by clocking a 4:17.17 for sixth place.

For the Mead track team, they continue to make progress with their small, but mighty squad. This was the first meet where the Raiders had to deal with some warmer temperatures.

“We had a typical track day with many positives and a few negatives,” Mead Head Coach Rod Henkel said. “This was our first meet with warm weather and that caused some issues with our distance runners, but our sprinters thrived in it. Placing fifth and nearly fourth, with the boys was definitely a highlight.”

Having a career day for the Raiders was Branden Koranda in the jumps. He took first in the long jump with a mark of 20-03.50 and broke 40 feet and got second by jumping 41-04 in the triple jump.

“He had not jumped farther than 39-6 and his first jump was 41-3,” Henkel said. “All of his attempts were over 40 feet so it was a good series. Branden had some injury issues in the past and we were unsure how much we wanted him to triple, but he’s remained healthy and starting to figure out the middle stage. He also had a nice set of long jumps so it was a day of smiles for Branden.”

Getting two medals in the shot put and the disc was Beau LaCroix. The senior was fifth in the shot with a throw of 43-07.50 and sixth in the discus with a mark of 128-11.

On the track, Tyler Else earned two fourth place finishes in the sprint races. He got to the line in 24.04 in the 200 meter dash and posted a 12.00 in the 100 meter dash.

Leading the Raiders on the girls side was Lilly Flynn, who medaled in both the shot and the disc. She came in sixth in both events with a throw of 32-01.50 in the shot and finished with a mark of 94-06 in the discus.

Earning the highest finish of the day for the Mead girls was Eva Georgoulopoulos. She ended up clocking a 14:37.32 in the two mile to get fourth overall.

This week Cedar Bluffs competed at the Wisner-Pilger Invite and Mead traveled to the Exeter-Milligan Invite on April 18.

The rest of the medalists for the Wildcats and Raiders can be found below.

2023 Cougar Invite

Girls Long Jump- 8. Michelle Huckeby (Mead), 14-08

Girls High Jump- 5. Ali Bartholomaus (Cedar Bluffs), 4-06; 5. Kaylee Adams (Cedar Bluffs), 4-06

Girls Discus- 4. Maddie Thomas, 97-04

Boys Long Jump- 7. Hayden Goebel (Mead), 18-08

Girls Shot Put- 8. Sophia Brennan (Mead), 31-07

Girls 4x800 M Relay- 3. Cedar Bluffs, 9:02

Girls 400 M Dash- 7. Michelle Huckeby (Mead), 1:08.76

Girls 200 M Dash- 8. Michelle Huckeby (Mead), 28.95

Girls 800 M Run- 7. Allison Reade (Cedar Bluffs), 2:49.06

Boys 800 M Run- 7. Justin Felty (Mead), 2:19.43

Girls 4x100 M Relay- 7. Cedar Bluffs, 57.14

Boys 4x100 M Relay- 5. Mead, 47.78

Girls 4x400 M Relay- 3. Cedar Bluffs, 4:43.47

Boys 4x400 M Relay- 8. Mead, 4:44