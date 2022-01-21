Wildcats put together complete game for first win of the year

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA- It’s easy to fight and play hard when your winning games on a consistent basis, but it’s a whole different story when you aren’t winning. Coming into the Jan. 11 game at Heartland Christian, the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team was still searching for that elusive first win. They were finally able to capture it with a 43-25 victory over the Eagles in their most complete game up to this point in the season.

“Everyone was dialed in and ready to do what was asked,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Brian Dunker said. “It felt like a scoring explosion for us. Katie Kiefer did a nice job scoring for us from the outside and inside. She was aggressive and played off two feet. Elley Headid is improving and getting better offensively. Hannah Cozad and Elly Campbell did a really nice job on the glass tonight. They combined for 19 of our 33 rebounds. Olivia Thiesen came up with timely shots that kept our momentum going. I am really proud of our group for persevering through some early season adversity.”

It was Heartland Christian who was initially able to jump out to an 8-5 lead in the first quarter of action. The Wildcats were then able to outscore the Eagles 13-4 in quarter number two and took an 18-12 lead into halftime.