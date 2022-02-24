 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wildcats overmatched in loss to Knights

  • 0
Cedar Bluffs

MURDOCK- In a tough contest against Class D-1 No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock, the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team ended their season with a 71-3 defeat in the D1-2 Subdistricts at Murdock. The Wildcats were outrebounded 30 to six and were held to just 6% shooting from the field and 12% from three.

This Knights group has been known for their hot shooting this season and nothing changed in this contest. They made 59% of their shot from the field, 50% of their three-pointers, and were 77% at the free-throw line.

Leading Cedar Bluffs with three points in the loss was Hannah Cozad. Addy Sweeney had two steals, Elly Campbell pulled down two rebounds and had one steal, Madi Patyk had one assist and one steal, and Natalie Vasquez recorded one steal.

The Wildcats finish the season with a record of 4-20 overall.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Copper theft in Yutan area on rise

Copper theft in Yutan area on rise

YUTAN – Farmers and the Saunders County Crimestoppers organization are pooling funds to offer rewards for information leading to the arrest of…

Primary Election ballot taking shape

WAHOO – Now that the deadline for incumbents to file for reelection has passed, the makeup of the upcoming primary and general elections is be…