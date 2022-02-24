Wildcats overmatched in loss to Knights

MURDOCK- In a tough contest against Class D-1 No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock, the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team ended their season with a 71-3 defeat in the D1-2 Subdistricts at Murdock. The Wildcats were outrebounded 30 to six and were held to just 6% shooting from the field and 12% from three.

This Knights group has been known for their hot shooting this season and nothing changed in this contest. They made 59% of their shot from the field, 50% of their three-pointers, and were 77% at the free-throw line.

Leading Cedar Bluffs with three points in the loss was Hannah Cozad. Addy Sweeney had two steals, Elly Campbell pulled down two rebounds and had one steal, Madi Patyk had one assist and one steal, and Natalie Vasquez recorded one steal.

The Wildcats finish the season with a record of 4-20 overall.