Wildcats overmatched by Dragons on the road

MADISON- For the first time on the year, the Cedar Bluffs football team was shutout when they lost to Madison 37-0 on the road on Sept. 16. The Dragons finished with 258 yards of total offense, while the Wildcats came up with 153 yards.

Madison was very balanced in terms of scoring in the game with points in every quarter. The Dragons put up six in the first quarter, 11 in the second, seven points in the third, and then had 13 points in the fourth quarter.

In the game, Cedar Bluffs was only four of 12 on fourth down. The Wildcats also came up short on all five of their fourth down conversion attempts.

Finishing with one completion for 12 yards was Micheal Gerber. On the receiving end of that pass was Brock Schwarz.

On the ground, Gerber racked up 83 yards, Schwarz ended up with 36 yards, and Jaren Boschult had 22 rushing yards.

Earning eight tackles was Morgan Marten and both Jaren Boschult and Brock Schwarz had six tackles. Getting four tackles was Mason Christensen, both Trayven Kluthe and Mason Christensen came up with three tackles, Jacob Ishmiel finished with 2.5 tackles, Gerber and Gus Jacoby ended up with one tackle, and Kellen Giehler had 0.5 tackles.

This week Cedar Bluffs takes on Class D-1 No. 2 Cross County at home at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23. The Cougars won their last game against Twin River 48-14.