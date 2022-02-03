Wildcats offensive woes lead to loss against Eagles

OMAHA- It was a night full of struggles for the Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, in a 60-11 loss to Omaha Christian Academy in Omaha on Jan. 24. The Wildcats only made 17% of their shots in the game and only pulled down 15 boards compared to 28 by the Eagles.

"We didn't match their physicality from the start,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Jeremy Larsen said. “We struggled with their pressure defense. We had way too many turnovers and struggled getting into our half court sets. Our lack of execution on offense carried over on the defensive end. Against a team like them, you have to come out ready to play physically and mentally, and we didn't do that tonight."

The defensive intensity by OCA began from the start. They held the Wildcats to just three points in the quarter and enjoyed a 25-3 lead.

The Eagles point total was lowered to 21 points in the second, but Cedar Bluffs still only managed to score three. Heading into halftime, the Wildcats were behind 46-6.

Zephan Kluthe had the Wildcats only three points in the third quarter when he knocked down a shot in the corner. It brought the score to 48-9 with one quarter remaining.