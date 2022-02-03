Wildcats offensive woes lead to loss against Eagles

OMAHA- It was a night full of struggles for the Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, in a 60-11 loss to Omaha Christian Academy in Omaha on Jan. 24. The Wildcats only made 17% of their shots in the game and only pulled down 15 boards compared to 28 by the Eagles.
"We didn't match their physicality from the start,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Jeremy Larsen said. “We struggled with their pressure defense. We had way too many turnovers and struggled getting into our half court sets. Our lack of execution on offense carried over on the defensive end. Against a team like them, you have to come out ready to play physically and mentally, and we didn't do that tonight."
The defensive intensity by OCA began from the start. They held the Wildcats to just three points in the quarter and enjoyed a 25-3 lead.
The Eagles point total was lowered to 21 points in the second, but Cedar Bluffs still only managed to score three. Heading into halftime, the Wildcats were behind 46-6.
Zephan Kluthe had the Wildcats only three points in the third quarter when he knocked down a shot in the corner. It brought the score to 48-9 with one quarter remaining.
Both teams struggled to score in the fourth, with each side only registering two points.
Cedar Bluffs leading scorer in the game was Kluthe with nine points. Both Camden Patyk and Layne Willis finished with one point apiece.
Later in the week, Cedar Bluffs played Heartland Christian in their final game of the conference tournament. A 21-6 run by the Eagles in the first, allowed them to pull away and beat the Wildcats 49-24.
"We had too many turnovers in the first quarter which dug us in a deep hole,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Jeremy Larsen said. “I thought we battled the rest of the way but missed too many looks on the offensive end. I thought our half-court defense was pretty solid, but we gave up too many second chance points off of offensive rebounds.”
Heartland Christian continued to dominate in the second with nine points, as they held the Wildcats to just five. It allowed the Eagles to build a 30-11 lead at the half.
After getting outscored by Heartland Christian 13-6 in the third, Cedar Bluffs finished with seven points in the fourth compared to just six points for the Eagles.
Hayden Lembke, Sam Blanck, and Willis were the Wildcats leading scorers with five points. Kluthe finished with four points, Reese Hunt had three, and Adrian Bollman scored two points.
The Wildcats played at Iowa School for the Deaf on Jan. 31. They play at St. Edward at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.