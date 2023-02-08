CEDAR BLUFFS –The Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 52-4 win against Iowa School for the Deaf at home on Jan. 30. In all facets of the game, the Wildcats dominated with 45 rebounds, 18 steals and 13 assists.

“It was great to see everyone score tonight,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Jeremy Larsen said. “I thought the boys really shared the ball well, especially in the second half. It was good to see us come out in the third quarter and run our half court sets efficiently. We have had a lot of games that were close in the end that didn’t go in our favor. So it was nice to see the guys play well and get the win.”

Layne Willis started the scoring off with a layup in transition. Seven more points were put up by Cedar Bluffs which increased their edge out to 9-2.

Off the bench, Kellen Giehler knocked down a shot under the hoop that made it a nine-point contest to start the second quarter. The Wildcats finished with an 11-0 scoring run in the quarter and were up 20-2 at the break.

Cedar Bluffs followed up a strong end to the first half, by outscoring the Bobcats 32-2 in the second half. This included Dalton Strenger scoring on a fast break and making a three in the fourth quarter.

Leading the Wildcats with 14 points was Willis and Strenger scored nine. Both finishing with eight points were Giehler and Jacob Ishmiel and Camden Patyk had six. Rounding out the scoring with three points apiece were Mason Christensen and Oscar Tauson.

To start this week off, Cedar Bluffs played Class D-1 No. 7 Mead at home on Feb. 6. They played at Palmer at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 and then return home to play Bancroft Rosalie at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9.