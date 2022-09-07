Wildcats lose five set heartbreaker to Whiting at home

CEDAR BLUFFS- In their first home game of the year, the Cedar Bluffs volleyball team fell to Heartland Christian out of Iowa in five sets 18-25, 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, and 14-16. It was a disappointing outcome for the Wildcats, who felt they had a good shot of winning.

"Tonight was not our night,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Anna White said. “We played tight and chaotic, but it was a learning moment that we will continue to talk about and work on for games to come. We have to have a short memory of this game so we can move on and play Yutan and Humphrey St. Francis later this week."

Despite losing, Cedar Bluffs was deadly at the service line with 23 ace serves. Leading the Wildcats with seven of them was Elle Headid, while Mika Price had five, both Madelyn Thomas and Allison Reade came up with four, and Ali Bartholomaus had three.

In the kill’s category, Bartholomaus was Cedar Bluffs leader with eight and Reade had six. Registering five kills and one block was Price, Shelby Samek came up with four kills, Addison Newill and Elley Headid each had two kills, and Grace Cozad finished with one kill.

Leading the Wildcats with 21 assists and six digs against the Eagles was Headid. Both finishing with 13 digs were Thomas and Bartholomaus and Reade recorded 10.

On Thursday, Cedar Bluffs traveled down the road to take on Yutan. The Chieftains used their size and athleticism at the net to knock off the Wildcats in straight sets 25-6, 25-11, and 25-11.

“We really struggled with our serve and pass game,” White said. “Anytime we would start to get things cleaned up, we would make mental errors. Emmy Shanahan has been great off the bench player for us and she continues to show up each time we need her to step in and make some plays.”

Earning two kills, one ace, and one dig in the match was Price. Allison Reade, Newill, and Headid all had one kill apiece.

Finishing in double digits with 10 digs and one assist was Thomas. Coming up with five digs was Headid, Reade earned four, Abby Henderson and Cozad had two, and Shanahan and Bartholomaus got one.

Cedar Bluffs finished the week off with a road matchup against Class D2 No. 7 Humphrey St. Francis on Sept. 3. An experienced and senior heavy Flyer squad was too much to overcome for the Wildcats as they were swept 25-6, 25-12, and then 25-11.

At the time of the press deadline for the paper, there were no stats submitted or available for the match for Cedar Bluffs.

The Wildcats are off this week and then have two home matches the following week. They take on Lyons-Decatur Northeast on Sept. 15 and Winside on Sept. 17.