Wildcats have no answer for tough Cougar squad

CEDAR BLUFFS- In a home matchup with Class D-1 No. 2 Cross County, the Cedar Bluffs Football team had no answers offensively or defensively in a 76-0 defeat. The Cougars racked up 406 yards of total offense and held the Wildcats to just 44 yards all on the ground.

Cross County began the game with four rushing touchdowns in the first quarter. That was followed up by a passing score to begin the second and then another two touchdowns on the ground which extended the Cougars lead to 52-0 going into halftime.

In the second half, Cross County found the end zone twice in the third quarter and then once in the fourth. They were all scored by Tyler Shoup on runs of three and four yards and then a 74 yard punt return.

Running for 63 yards on the ground on 22 carries was Jaren Boschult for Cedar Bluffs.

Leading the defense with seven tackles was Morgen Marten and Mason Christensen had six. Both getting three tackles were Gus Jacoby and Boschult and Wyatt Johnstone ended up with two.

On special teams, Marten returned the ball five times and picked up 129 yards. Gaining 26 yards on two returns was Micheal Gerber.

This week the Wildcats are at home again against Class D-1 No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh. The Patriots defeated Shelby-Rising City 54-26 in their last game.