Wildcats go 0-2 at East Butler Tournament

"I thought in the first quarter we handled their pressure OK,” Larsen said. “We didn't have an answer to their physicality in the second quarter. We are already down two starting guards and ran into foul trouble to start the second quarter. That led to us having difficulty handling their full court pressure. On the defensive end, we let them get into the paint too easily because of poor transition defense. Our turnovers and most of their points in the paint allowed them to take a big lead on us going into the half. I thought the energy and effort were much better for us in the second half. We're still a young and fairly inexperienced team that needs to learn what it takes to compete night in and night out.”