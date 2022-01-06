Wildcats go 0-2 at East Butler Tournament

BRAINARD – The Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team was not able to produce their third win of the season at the East Butler Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and 29. They were knocked off by the host East Butler in the first round 41-19 and then were defeated by High Plains in the third-place game 70-29.
The Wildcats came closest to victory against East Butler in the opening round. They stuck right with the Tigers for the first half of the game.
"I thought we played a very good first half,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Jeremy Larsen said. “Our defense was pretty solid and we had good ball movement on offense. In the second half, they applied a little more pressure and we didn't handle it very well. We had way too many turnovers offensively and gave up a lot of second-chance points on the defensive end."
In the first quarter, Layne Willis knocked down a three that gave Cedar Bluffs a 4-3 advantage. A layup by Zephan Kluthe put the Wildcats in front 7-6.
Willis made a jumper to start the second that put Cedar Bluffs up by three at 9-6. A basket later on by Sam Blanck helped the Wildcats hold on to a two-point edge up 14-12.
East Butler would end the half on an 11 point run and were winning 23-14 going into the break.
Cedar Bluffs was held to only five points in the second half by the Tigers. They came off a layup from Blanck and a basket and a free throw from Dalton Strenger.
Willis paced the Wildcats with five points in the loss. Scoring four was Kluthe, while Strenger and Camden Patyk had three, and Blanck and Reese Hunt finished with two points.
Things got out of hand early for Cedar Bluffs against High Plains. They gave up 47 points in the first half, which never gave them a chance in the contest.
"I thought in the first quarter we handled their pressure OK,” Larsen said. “We didn't have an answer to their physicality in the second quarter. We are already down two starting guards and ran into foul trouble to start the second quarter. That led to us having difficulty handling their full court pressure. On the defensive end, we let them get into the paint too easily because of poor transition defense. Our turnovers and most of their points in the paint allowed them to take a big lead on us going into the half. I thought the energy and effort were much better for us in the second half. We're still a young and fairly inexperienced team that needs to learn what it takes to compete night in and night out.”
Scoring eight points apiece in the loss were Willis and Kluthe. Hunt was three points behind them with five, Patyk had four, and Strenger and Jacob Ishmiel scored two.