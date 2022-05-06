Wildcats girls take home Runner-Up at Frontier Conference Invite

OMAHA- It was a terrific day on the track and in the field for the Cedar Bluffs boys and girls track teams at the Frontier Conference Invite at Omaha Northwest on April 29. The Wildcats girls earned conference Runner-Up honors with 108 points scored and the boys came in third place.

Powering the Cedar Bluffs girls with multiple first place finishes was Addy Sweeney. The freshman won the triple jump with a jump of 31-00 and the long jump with a personal record mark of 16-02.50.

On top of the medals in the jumps, Sweeney took second in both hurdle events. She ran PRs of 17.72 in the 100 meter hurdles and 50.35 in the 300 meter hurdles.

Finishing with four medals at the meet was Allison Reade. She got third in the high jump and triple jump with marks of 4-02 and 27-08.50 which were both new PRs.

Reade also ran a personal record time of 1:12.65 in the 400 meter dash to claim sixth place overall.

Taking home a pair of third place finishes in the hurdles was Elly Campbell. She clocked an 18.25 in the 100 meter hurdles and a 55.09 in the 300 meter hurdles.

Getting second in the 800 meter run in a new personal record was Monica Johnson. She was three seconds behind Brekyn Kok of Cornerstone Christian running a 2:38.16.

Macey Bubbert was able to win one medal on the track and one in the field at conference. She came in fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 26-00.25 and clocked a 14.37 in the 100 meter dash to get fifth place.

Earning a pair of medals in the middle distance events for Cedar Bluffs was Natalie Vasquez. She came in fourth in both the 400 meter dash and the 800 meter run in PR times of 1:11.39 and 2:43.89.

Both Addison Newill and Summer Sukstorf were able to capture one medal apiece in the field events on Friday. Coming in fourth by clearing 4-02 in the high jump was Newill and Sukstorf got fifth by jumping 13-01.75 in the long jump. Those efforts were both PRs for the ladies.

In the relay events, the Wildcat girls were able to get two medals. The 4x400 meter relay team of Johnson, Vasquez, Newill, and Elly Campbell ran a 4:44.20 to win and the 4x100 team of Campbell, Newill, Johnson, and Emmy Shanahan got second and clocked a time of 58.13.

Pacing the boy’s team was Lorenzo Pietrangelo in the sprint events. He got second in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes posting times of 11.99 and 24.34.

Earning three medals for Cedar Bluffs was freshman Camdyn Patyk. He came in third in the 110 meter hurdles running a PR of 21.19, clocked another record time of 54.92 in the 300 meter hurdles which got him fourth and then took fifth place in the triple jump with a mark of 32-01.

Pulling out two medal worthy performances in the field events for the Wildcats was senior Zephan Kluthe. He got third in the shot put with a toss of 33-06 and fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 34-05.

Racing to a silver medal finish in the 400 meter dash was Samuel Blanck. He ran the fastest time of his career by posting a 55.95.

In the distance events, both Jeremy Honeywell and Graham Huffman were able to find the podium. Getting fifth place was Jeremy Honeywell clocking a personal record 5:26.46 in the 1,600 meter run and Huffman ran a 12:14.01 in the 3,200 meter run to also get fifth.

Coming in sixth place in the 300 meter hurdles with a PR of 1:06.35 was Tyler Marten for the Wildcats.

Cedar Bluffs found success with both their 4x400 and 4x800 meter relay teams who took home second place. Morgen Marten, Blanck, Jeremy Honeywell, and Pietrangelo clocked a 3:54.20 in the 4x400 meter relay and Jeremy Honeywell, Huffman, Nash Honeywell, and Marten posted a 9:28.27 in the 4x800.

The Wildcats finish off the regular season this week with a meet at the Oakland Craig Invite at 1:30 p.m. on May 5.